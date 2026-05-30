Ram Gopal Varma Defends Ranveer Singh In Don 3 Dispute, Calls FWICE An ‘Outdated Union System’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Gopal Varma criticizes FWICE's directive against Ranveer Singh.

He calls the federation's action performative, not worker protection.

Varma believes the dispute is contractual, between two parties.

He asserts Ranveer Singh remains a marketable star.

The controversy surrounding Don 3 has taken another turn after filmmaker Ram Gopla Varma publicly came out in support of Ranveer Singh. The director has criticised the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) following its decision to issue a non-cooperation directive against the actor. He argued that the matter should remain a private dispute between the parties involved rather than becoming an industry-wide issue.

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Ram Gopal Varma Launches Sharp Criticism Of FWICE

BAN “FWICE” and not @RanveerOfficial



The so called “BAN” or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE



This isn’t industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing , by an… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 29, 2026

Taking to X, the filmmaker shared a lengthy statement in which he questioned FWICE’s role and authority in the ongoing disagreement linked to Don 3. He opened his remarks with a direct message, saying, “BAN “FWICE” and not @RanveerOfficial”.

Varma went on to claim that the organisation’s move would ultimately backfire.

“The so called “BAN” or non co-operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE. This isn’t industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing , by an extremely outdated union system , desperately trying to hold on to their grip. Whether it claims to speak for over 5 lakh or 50 lakh workers , the brutal truth is that most of those lakhs don’t even know the internal facts of the two parties dispute.”

The filmmaker further questioned the federation’s ability to act as an adjudicating body in such disputes.

He said, “FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government authorised regulatory body, and at best it’s a kangaroo court, which by definition pretends to deliver justice, but in actual fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality. That is because the verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda oriented people meeting privately, including actors who are scared shitless with the mega success of @RanveerOfficial in Dhurandhar.”

RGV Says The Matter Should Remain A Private Dispute

Varma further argued that the disagreement at the centre of the controversy is essentially a contractual issue between two parties and should not have expanded into an industry-wide debate.

“To start with proving it’s lies, lakhs of workers' livelihoods in the industry are never tied to any single actor or any individual project, and so it is a big lie that they are trying to dump on social media to create an attrition.”

He added, “Also, only the disputing parties will know the intricacies about what happened, and so the matter should be between them like any other civil matter, and in case one or both appeal to a court, the judge decides the matter.”

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‘Producers Will Still Queue Up for Ranveer’

The filmmaker also expressed confidence in Ranveer Singh’s standing within the industry, suggesting that the actor remains a highly sought-after star despite the controversy.

“And here we arrive at the main point that everyone in their heart knows including the disputing company, and for that matter even FWICE, that if @RanveerOfficial simply nods a yes, there will be a one kilometre long queue of producers outside his house tomorrow morning with cheques ready. This inspite of what all warnings they heard from the great FWICE and that production company.”

Concluding his statement, he added, “It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who sell tickets at the theatres and not FWICE. It is stars like @RanveerOfficial who create employment to those lakhs of FWICE workers and not FWICE. It is only because stars like @RanveerOfficial exist, that the industry exists, and also the FWICE exists.”