Ranveer Singh And Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Dispute Puts Bollywood Contracts In The Spotlight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FWICE directive aims for resolution, not a permanent ban.

One of Bollywood's biggest stars is at the centre of a controversy that has gone far beyond a simple creative disagreement. Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Don 3, the much-anticipated third instalment of Farhan Akhtar's beloved franchise, has snowballed into something the Hindi film industry rarely sees in public view. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a 70-year-old trade union body representing over five lakh film industry workers, issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh this week, calling on its members not to work with the actor. The move has divided opinions within the industry, with many calling it an overreach, while the federation's president maintains it is more of a message than an outright ban.

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What Triggered The Fallout

Don 3 was announced in 2023 with a teaser featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. However, Singh reportedly walked out of the project a few months ago, just weeks before filming was scheduled to begin. The reasons cited include long delays and the absence of a final script. Following his exit, Excel Entertainment co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are said to have sought around Rs 45 crore from the actor to cover losses incurred during pre-production. Singh reportedly refused to pay this amount, after which Akhtar first approached the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA). When the matter remained unresolved there, he escalated it to FWICE, the umbrella body that holds authority over all 38 affiliated craft associations. Singh's team declined to comment publicly on the dispute.

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What FWICE Is, What It Can Actually Do

FWICE is the largest trade union body of its kind in Asia, with over five lakh members ranging from spot boys to artists. BN Tiwari, the federation's president and a sound engineer of over five decades, clarified that the directive was never meant to be a permanent ban. "We want them to come to a resolution; we do not want to level accusations," he said. Tiwari also acknowledged that Singh reportedly told the federation the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction. While FWICE holds significant moral authority in the industry, it is not legally empowered to ban any individual outright, and its directives are largely meant to push parties towards resolution. Tiwari compared the approach to a parent scolding a child to bring them back in line, not to punish.

Bollywood Handles Exits, Broken Contracts

The dispute has opened up a broader conversation about how film contracts work in India, an industry where informal ties and personal relationships have long taken precedence over paperwork. Delhi-based advocate Namrata Pahwa, who has worked with film and media clients for over a decade, told The Indian Express that a lot depends on the specific contract in question. She noted that formal contracts have become more common only in the last five to six years, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of OTT platforms.

Actor fees are typically paid in tranches linked to different stages of production, covering pre-production, filming, and post-production. If an actor exits without a valid reason and the contract does not include specific termination clauses, the default liability can be as high as five times the agreed fee, or a refund of amounts already paid, sometimes with interest. "It's a valid contract that you're signing. With a big production, it's not just your time or energies involved," Pahwa said. Disputes are usually handled through mediation or arbitration before reaching the courts, and even then, settlements out of court are more common. Trade bodies like FWICE can advise and mediate, but they cannot enforce legal outcomes.