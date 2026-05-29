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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan Announce Pregnancy After Five Years Of Marriage; Celebs React

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan Announce Pregnancy After Five Years Of Marriage; Celebs React

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan recently shared a special update from their personal life, leaving fans and celebrities showering them with love.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 May 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anushka revealed they delayed announcement for personal time.

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to begin a beautiful new chapter in their lives. The couple took over their social media and announced that they are expecting their first child together after five years of marriage.

The couple shared the news with a heartwarming maternity photoshoot and received immense love and congratulatory wishes from friends of the entertainment industry and their fans.

Aditya Seal And Anushka Ranjan’s First Child

On Friday, Aditya and Anushka took to Instagram and shared pictures from their maternity photoshoot. In the pictures, the couple was seen wearing black outfits.

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Anushka looked stunning in a fitted black bodycon dress, flaunting her bump. While Aditya, kept it casual and a bit quirky in a black T-shirt with the word “baap” (father) printed on it. In one of the adorable pictures, Aditya was also seen holding Anushka’s baby bump as the couple smiled and looked adorable.

Along with the pictures, the couple captioned their post, “I've waited a hundred years, but I'd wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, what the privilege of being yours would do.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

Celebrities Showered Love

Soon after the announcement, celebrities from the entertainment industry flooded the comments section of their post with heartfelt wishes.

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Ananya Panday commented, “Aw yay! Congratulations”, while Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mouni Roy were also among those who reacted to the post. Actor Pragya Jaiswal wrote, “omg, so happy for you guys.” Pulkit Samrat congratulated the couple and commented, “Wow! Congratulations doston!! Much love.” Bhumi Pednekar also showered love and wrote, “so so happy.” 

Why Did The Couple Reveal The News Late?

In a conversation with HT City, Anushka told about her pregnancy and the reason behind revealing the news much later, “We are a little late in sharing the news as the baby is set to arrive in September. We wanted to give ourselves some time, hence the delay. Also, it has been an overwhelming moment for us to share the news with all. I was more nervous than ever, even announcing my wedding was easier than this, but now I am at peace and relaxed, as people’s response and the way our friends reacted is so emotional for us.”

About Aditya Seal And Anushka Ranjan

Aditya and Anushka met in 2017 and within a few months, the two started dating. After being together for around three years, Aditya proposed to Anushka during a trip to Paris.

The couple tied the knot in November 2021 in Mumbai in  presence of close friends and family members. Their wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza and others. Pictures and videos from their wedding celebrations had also gone viral on social media at the time.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan get married?

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot in November 2021 in Mumbai.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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Aditya Seal Anushka Ranjan
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