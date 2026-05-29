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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Maatrubhumi’ First Review: Subhash Ghai Lauds Salman Khan’s Film As ‘Must Watch’

‘Maatrubhumi’ First Review: Subhash Ghai Lauds Salman Khan’s Film As ‘Must Watch’

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, starring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh, is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 May 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Subhash Ghai praised Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' rough cut.
  • Film reportedly based on 2020 Indo-China Galwan Valley clash.
  • Ghai described it as a 'must-watch' film.
  • Special screening attended by many industry personalities.

Maatrubhumi, headlined by Salman Khan, may not have an official release date yet, but it has already received an early and glowing review from veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai. The 81-year-old filmmaker was all praise after a special screening of the film’s rough cut.

‘Maatrubhumi’ First Review

“So beautiful to see my favourite directors together at Food Square today to watch a rough cut of an Apoorva Lakhia film, Maatrubhumi, starring Salman Khan. It is based on a heartfelt story of Indo-China soldiers and their emotions towards their nations and families,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while also sharing a picture from the event.

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Ghai went on to strongly recommend the film, adding, “A must-watch film.”

He also shared a group photo from the screening, featuring Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, David Dhawan, Kabir Khan, Rumi Jafry, Riteish Deshmukh, Chitrangada Singh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Apoorva Lakhia, and others. 

In the image, Salman Khan was seen in an all-black outfit, and Chitrangada Singh was in an elegant white ensemble. Subhash Ghai appeared at the centre, surrounded by several prominent filmmakers and industry personalities.

About Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film is reportedly based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

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The project was initially scheduled for release in April 2026, but reports suggest it has since been postponed due to revisions, including a title change. As of now, the makers have not officially announced a new release date.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Maatrubhumi been released yet?

Maatrubhumi does not have an official release date yet. It was initially scheduled for April 2026 but has been postponed.

Who has reviewed Maatrubhumi?

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has given an early and glowing review of Maatrubhumi after watching a rough cut.

What is Maatrubhumi about?

The film is based on a heartfelt story of Indo-China soldiers and their emotions towards their nations and families. It is reportedly based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Who directed Maatrubhumi and who stars in it?

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and stars Salman Khan. The film was screened for several prominent filmmakers and industry personalities.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Subhash Ghai Chitrangada Singh Salman Khan ENtertainment News Apoorva Lakhia Maatrubhumi
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