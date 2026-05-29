‘Maatrubhumi’ First Review: Subhash Ghai Lauds Salman Khan’s Film As ‘Must Watch’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Subhash Ghai praised Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' rough cut.

Film reportedly based on 2020 Indo-China Galwan Valley clash.

Ghai described it as a 'must-watch' film.

Special screening attended by many industry personalities.

Maatrubhumi, headlined by Salman Khan, may not have an official release date yet, but it has already received an early and glowing review from veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai. The 81-year-old filmmaker was all praise after a special screening of the film’s rough cut.

‘Maatrubhumi’ First Review

“So beautiful to see my favourite directors together at Food Square today to watch a rough cut of an Apoorva Lakhia film, Maatrubhumi, starring Salman Khan. It is based on a heartfelt story of Indo-China soldiers and their emotions towards their nations and families,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while also sharing a picture from the event.

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Ghai went on to strongly recommend the film, adding, “A must-watch film.”

He also shared a group photo from the screening, featuring Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, David Dhawan, Kabir Khan, Rumi Jafry, Riteish Deshmukh, Chitrangada Singh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Apoorva Lakhia, and others.

In the image, Salman Khan was seen in an all-black outfit, and Chitrangada Singh was in an elegant white ensemble. Subhash Ghai appeared at the centre, surrounded by several prominent filmmakers and industry personalities.

so beautiful to see my favourite directors together@food square today to watch a rough cut of a Apoorva lakhiya film MATRI BHUMI@ starring #salman khan based on a warm story of indo china soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations n families. A must watch film.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/i7TP2VnDnq — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 28, 2026

About Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film is reportedly based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

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The project was initially scheduled for release in April 2026, but reports suggest it has since been postponed due to revisions, including a title change. As of now, the makers have not officially announced a new release date.