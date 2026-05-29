AAP Sweeps Punjab Civic Body Polls, Kejriwal Says 'ED Party' Rejected By Voters

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hailed his party's strong performance in Punjab's civic body elections, describing it as a "spectacular victory" and a reflection of public support for the Bhagwant Mann government's work. As counting continued across the state, Kejriwal thanked voters for backing the ruling party and pledged to continue delivering on its promises. He also launched a fresh attack on the BJP, referring to it as the "ED Party" and claiming Punjab's electorate had rejected what he described as politics driven by enforcement agencies.

AAP Sweeps Polls

The ruling AAP emerged as the clear frontrunner in the civic body elections, winning around 900 wards and maintaining leads in several others as counting progressed.

Celebrations broke out among party workers, who distributed sweets and danced to the beats of dhol. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia credited the outcome to public trust in Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Echoing Kejriwal's criticism of the BJP, Sisodia said Punjab's voters had rejected "ED politics" and claimed that more than 1,100 BJP candidates had forfeited their security deposits.

According to State Election Commission data, AAP had won 698 wards at the time of reporting. Congress secured 281 wards, Independents 217, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 150, BJP 79 and BSP six.

Also Read: AAP Sweeps Punjab Local Body Polls; Congress, SAD & BJP Trail

Key Political Test

Voting for 102 urban local bodies was held on May 26 through ballot papers, covering eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats. The elections recorded a voter turnout of 63.94 per cent.

A total of 7,554 candidates contested the polls, while candidates in 80 wards were elected unopposed. The elections are widely seen as a crucial political test ahead of next year's Punjab Assembly polls.

AAP registered notable victories in several key areas. In Gidderbaha Municipal Council, the party won 17 of 19 wards, while Congress managed two. In Dhuri, Chief Minister Mann's constituency, AAP secured 19 wards. However, Congress performed better in Chamkaur Sahib, winning seven wards.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the results amounted to public endorsement of the AAP government's performance, while opposition parties continued to allege misuse of official machinery during the campaign. The ruling party has rejected those allegations.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Meets NEET Students, Calls For Rebuilding Exam System From Scratch