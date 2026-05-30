US Judge Orders Trump’s Name Removed From Kennedy Center; President Calls Ruling ‘Unfair’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump may withdraw if not granted broader project authority.

A federal court in Washington, D.C., has dealt a major setback to President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape one of America’s most prominent cultural institutions, ruling that his name must be removed from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The decision, handed down by Judge Christopher Cooper, states that the Kennedy Center cannot be renamed without authorization from Congress. In addition to blocking the renaming effort, the court also rejected plans that would have allowed the temporary closure of the venue for a broader renovation initiative.

Court Says Congress Holds Final Authority

Under the ruling, all references to Trump must be removed from the institution’s official identity within 14 days. The order covers the center’s title, exterior signage, and all related materials, including printed documents and online platforms.

The legal dispute centers on Trump’s move to attach his name to the iconic arts venue as part of a larger effort to rebrand key institutions in the nation’s capital. While Trump maintained that the Kennedy Center’s board had approved the decision, the court concluded that such a change falls exclusively under congressional authority, as per reports.

Judge Cooper’s ruling effectively invalidates the renaming effort, reaffirming that decisions involving the institution’s official designation require legislative approval.

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Kennedy Center Plans Appeal

Following the judgment, a spokesperson for the Kennedy Center confirmed that the organization intends to challenge the ruling through the appeals process.

Trump also reacted publicly, using his social media platform Truth Social to criticize the decision and outline his next steps. He indicated that he would seek congressional involvement regarding the future governance of the center.

He further suggested that his participation in the project could end if he is not granted broader authority to implement his plans, describing the situation as a “hopeless journey.”

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Renovation Vision Faces Continued Legal Hurdles

The dispute extends beyond the center’s name. Trump has promoted an ambitious redevelopment proposal that includes the construction of a 250-foot arch and a 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the site formerly occupied by the White House’s East Wing.

Although a federal appeals court has allowed the ballroom proposal to proceed, other portions of the broader redevelopment agenda remain entangled in ongoing legal battles.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the Kennedy Center requires significant upgrades, citing concerns about aging infrastructure. He has claimed that structural deterioration and safety issues, including problems with support beams and parking facilities, make major repairs necessary to protect visitors.