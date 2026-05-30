Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay To Make Directorial Debut With 'Sigma' On July 31

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Jason Sanjay debuts with thriller Sigma.

Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan, releases July 31.

The film is a heist adventure with action and drama.

Netflix will stream Sigma after theatrical release.

Filmmaker Jason Sanjay is finally preparing to unveil his first feature film. The son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay will make his directorial debut with Sigma, a thriller backed by Lyca Productions and headlines by actor Sundeep Kishan. The makers have now confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 31.

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Release Date Officially Confirmed

Lyca Productions shared the release announcement on Friday alongside a new poster, building excitement around the project that has been under development for nearly three years.

The production house described the film as a high-stakes adventure, posting: “A high-stakes heist begins. #SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31. Gear up for the ultimate quest.”

The project was first announced in August 2023 and marks Jason Sanjay's first outing as both writer and director.

What Is Sigma About?

Based on previously released promotional material, Sigma appears to blend thriller elements with action, humour and drama. The story reportedly follows a lone-wolf characters portrayed by Sundeep Kishan, who finds himself caught up in criminal activities and a treasure-hunt-like-mission.

A teaser released last year hinted at an action-packed narrative, suggesting a film designed to appeal to mainstream audiences through a mix of suspense and entertainment.

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Cast And Technical Crew

Alongside Sundeep Kishan, the film features Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee and several other actors in key roles.

The soundtrack has been composed by Thaman S, while cinematography is handled by Krishnan Vasant. Editing duties have been overseen by Praveen KL, with Hariharasuthan serving as VFX supervisor.

The makers have also confirmed that Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for the film following its theatrical run.