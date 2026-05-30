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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTamil Nadu CM Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay To Make Directorial Debut With 'Sigma' On July 31

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay To Make Directorial Debut With 'Sigma' On July 31

Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, is all set to make his directorial debut with Sigma. The Sundeep Kishan-led thriller will release worldwide on July 31.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 30 May 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Jason Sanjay debuts with thriller Sigma.
  • Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan, releases July 31.
  • The film is a heist adventure with action and drama.
  • Netflix will stream Sigma after theatrical release.

Filmmaker Jason Sanjay is finally preparing to unveil his first feature film. The son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay will make his directorial debut with Sigma, a thriller backed by Lyca Productions and headlines by actor Sundeep Kishan. The makers have now confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 31.

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Release Date Officially Confirmed

Lyca Productions shared the release announcement on Friday alongside a new poster, building excitement around the project that has been under development for nearly three years.

The production house described the film as a high-stakes adventure, posting: “A high-stakes heist begins. #SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31. Gear up for the ultimate quest.”

The project was first announced in August 2023 and marks Jason Sanjay's first outing as both writer and director.

What Is Sigma About?

Based on previously released promotional material, Sigma appears to blend thriller elements with action, humour and drama. The story reportedly follows a lone-wolf characters portrayed by Sundeep Kishan, who finds himself caught up in criminal activities and a treasure-hunt-like-mission.

A teaser released last year hinted at an action-packed narrative, suggesting a film designed to appeal to mainstream audiences through a mix of suspense and entertainment.

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Cast And Technical Crew

Alongside Sundeep Kishan, the film features Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee and several other actors in key roles.

The soundtrack has been composed by Thaman S, while cinematography is handled by Krishnan Vasant. Editing duties have been overseen by Praveen KL, with Hariharasuthan serving as VFX supervisor.

The makers have also confirmed that Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for the film following its theatrical run.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Jason Sanjay's debut feature film?

Jason Sanjay's directorial debut feature film is titled Sigma. It is a thriller backed by Lyca Productions.

When will Sigma be released in cinemas worldwide?

Sigma is confirmed to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 31. The makers shared the release announcement with a new poster.

What genre is Sigma and what is the plot about?

Sigma appears to blend thriller, action, humor, and drama. The story reportedly follows a lone-wolf character caught up in criminal activities and a treasure-hunt-like mission.

Who are some of the actors featured in Sigma?

The film features Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, alongside Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, and others.

Has Netflix acquired the digital streaming rights for Sigma?

Yes, Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for the film. These rights will be effective following its theatrical run.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Sundeep Kishan Sigma Jason Sanjay
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