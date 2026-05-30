The retail selling price of CNG in Mumbai has increased to Rs 86 per kg from Rs 84 per kg. This change took effect from midnight on May 29.
CNG Prices Hiked By Rs 2 In Mumbai, To Now Cost Rs 86 Per Kg
CNG prices in Mumbai and adjoining areas have been increased by Rs 2 per kilogram, taking the retail selling price to Rs 86 per kg.
- CNG prices in Mumbai increased by Rs 2/kg, now Rs 86/kg.
- Rising global costs and West Asian tensions caused the hike.
- This is the second CNG price increase in Mumbai in May.
- Delhi and NCR also saw multiple CNG price revisions this month.
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has become costlier in Mumbai and neighbouring areas after a fresh increase of Rs 2 per kilogram in retail prices.
The revised rates came into effect from midnight on May 29, raising the retail selling price (RSP) from Rs 84 per kg to Rs 86 per kg.
The latest revision is expected to affect a wide range of consumers, including private vehicle owners, taxi operators, auto-rickshaw drivers and commercial transporters who rely on CNG for daily operations.
Gas distributors and dealers have been instructed to implement the revised rates immediately and inform consumers about the changes.
Why Have Prices Increased?
According to officials of Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), rising input costs and disruptions in the global gas market have contributed to the latest hike.
Officials said ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia have affected supply conditions and increased import-related expenses, prompting the company to revise prices.
The increase has also sparked concerns among transport operators. According to media reports, representatives of the Mumbai Rickshaw Men's Union have urged transport authorities to consider increasing the base fare for auto-rickshaws and taxis by up to Rs1 to offset higher operating costs.
Second CNG Hike In May
The latest increase marks the second CNG price hike in Mumbai during May.
Earlier, on May 14, gas distribution companies operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) raised CNG prices by Rs2 per kg, taking the rate from Rs82 to Rs84 per kg.
With the latest revision, CNG prices in Mumbai have increased by a total of Rs4 per kilogram within just over two weeks.
Delhi Also Witnesses Multiple Hikes
CNG consumers in Delhi and surrounding areas have also faced repeated price increases this month.
According to available data, rates were revised upward on four occasions:
May 15: Rs 2 per kg
May 17: Rs 1 per kg
May 23: Rs 1 per kg
May 26: Rs 2 per kg
As a result, CNG prices in Delhi have risen from Rs 77.09 per kg to Rs 83.09 per kg within 11 days.
In neighbouring cities such as Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG rates have climbed to as high as Rs 91.70 per kilogram.
The latest revisions reflect mounting pressure on the domestic gas market as distributors grapple with higher procurement and import costs amid evolving global energy market conditions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the new price of CNG in Mumbai?
Why has the price of CNG increased?
The increase is due to rising input costs and disruptions in the global gas market, including geopolitical tensions affecting supply and import expenses.
How many times has CNG price increased in Mumbai in May?
This is the second CNG price hike in Mumbai during May. The first increase of Rs 2 per kg occurred on May 14.
How have CNG prices changed in Delhi recently?
CNG prices in Delhi have seen multiple upward revisions this month, increasing from Rs 77.09 per kg to Rs 83.09 per kg within 11 days.