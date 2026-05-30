RSS Backs Space For Cockroach Janta Party, Says Debate & Dissent Strengthen Democracy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RSS supports people-to-people dialogue, not government diplomatic decisions.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said that India’s democratic framework is robust enough to accommodate emerging voices, differing opinions and new political expressions, including those associated with the so-called Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Speaking during an informal interaction with journalists, RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar underlined that democratic participation and open debate are essential features of India's political culture. His remarks came in response to questions regarding the emergence of the CJP and the growing engagement of younger citizens in public discourse.

Democracy Thrives On Debate

Ambekar said that India’s democratic institutions provide ample space for citizens to express their views through established constitutional mechanisms. He pointed to regular elections, an active media landscape and the rise of social media platforms as evidence of a system that encourages participation.

“Any kind of discussion and people expressing differing opinions should not be taken as a shock. They should be considered a part of the normal process,” he said.

According to Ambekar, the appearance of new groups or movements should be viewed as a natural outcome of a healthy democracy rather than a cause for concern. He suggested that individuals and organisations involved in such initiatives would eventually address and resolve their own issues through democratic means.

RSS Sees Gen Z As Optimistic About India

Highlighting the role of young Indians, Ambekar described Generation Z as confident about the country's future and committed to contributing positively to national development.

“Our younger generation, sometimes called Gen Z, is very hopeful. They have tremendous faith in India. Whatever they do is within the constitutional process. Their contribution is towards taking India forward,” Ambekar explained.

He noted that young people are actively participating in various sectors and are channeling their energy into efforts that support India's growth and progress. He also expressed confidence in the country's institutions, saying that political parties, the media and other democratic structures are capable of handling challenges independently.

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RSS Reiterates Stand On Dialogue

Responding to questions about recent comments by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale regarding engagement with Pakistan, Ambekar said the Sangh has consistently supported people-to-people dialogue as a way to improve understanding and resolve differences.

At the same time, he clarified that decisions related to official diplomatic engagement remain the responsibility of elected governments and policymakers.

Ambekar also reflected on the historical position of the RSS on the partition of India. He stated that the organisation had opposed the division of the country and argued that a stronger RSS presence during that period could have influenced events differently.

His remarks come amid ongoing discussions about youth participation in politics, the role of social media in shaping public opinion, and the capacity of democratic institutions to accommodate a broad spectrum of viewpoints in contemporary India.