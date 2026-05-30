Trump To Accept Only Iran Deal That Meets His ‘Red Lines’: White House After Security Meeting

The White House said President Donald Trump will support only an agreement with Iran that aligns with US interests and his stated “red lines,” including preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The statement followed a national security meeting took place in the White House Situation Room on Friday and lasted for approximately two hours, CNN reported.

The White House also refrained from announcing any policy decision following Trump’s high-level meeting, even though the President had earlier indicated the discussion would help him reach a “final determination” on matters concerning Iran.

White House Reiterates Trump’s Conditions

In a statement released after the discussions concluded, a White House official stressed that any future understanding with Tehran would have to satisfy the President’s key demands.

“The Situation Room meeting has concluded and lasted approximately two hours. President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” the official said.

ALSO READ: Trump Claims 'Hormuz To Remain Toll-Free'; Iran Calls Remarks 'Mix Of Truth & Lies'

Before the meeting, Trump had said he was convening his national security team “to make a final determination.” He also publicly outlined several requirements he believes Iran must accept as part of any arrangement aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb,” Trump declared.

In a post on Truth Social, the President also called for unrestricted maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many)!” Trump said.

ALSO READ: How India Is Moving Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Risks

Tehran Rejects Claims Of A Final Understanding

Iran later dismissed reports suggesting that a final agreement had been reached and rejected the notion that it would act in response to foreign demands, according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.

Speaking to state television, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran does not accept directives from Western governments.

“Tehran has said goodbye to the language of 'must' 47 years ago. None of the Western parties can use the language of 'must' when they talk about the Islamic Republic of Iran. We make our own decisions based on the interests and rights of the Iranian nation,” Baghaei said.

Questions Remain Over Reported Ceasefire Framework

The diplomatic impasse emerged amid reports of a proposed 60-day memorandum of understanding intended to preserve a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

According to reports, the framework would include an Iranian commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons. Initial discussions during the 60-day period were also expected to focus on the future of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium and possible restrictions on enrichment activities.

However, Baghaei denied that any negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme had taken place between the two countries.

“Regarding the nuclear issue, we have no negotiations,” he said.

His remarks stand in contrast to Trump’s repeated assertions that the United States has made clear to Tehran that uranium enrichment cannot continue if it is linked to the development of nuclear weapons.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Pak's US Influence Op Exposed; Lobbying Firm Hired To Access White House, Pentagon

Strait Of Hormuz Remains A Key Issue

Baghaei also addressed Trump’s comments on the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that the strategically important waterway falls within the territorial waters of both Iran and Oman.

He said the two coastal nations have a responsibility to balance national security interests with the need to guarantee safe international shipping.

“Certainly Iran and Oman, as two responsible countries, must adopt mechanisms that preserve their national interests and security as coastal states and also give the international community assurance that shipping through this route is conducted safely,” he said.

With both sides maintaining sharply different positions, no immediate breakthrough appeared to emerge from Friday’s discussions, leaving uncertainty over the prospects for any future US-Iran agreement.