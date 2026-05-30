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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Opponents, Live Streaming Details

IPL 2026 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Opponents, Live Streaming Details

Gujarat Titans (GT) punched their tickets to the final after bouncing back to demolish Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 May 2026 09:22 AM (IST)

IPL 2026 Final date, time and live streaming: The stage is set for the biggest night in domestic T20 cricket. Following two months of relentless action, the IPL 2026 Grand Finale has locked in its two heavyweights.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who stormed directly into the title clash after an emphatic 92-run win over Gujarat in Qualifier 1, will face off against those very same opponents. Gujarat Titans (GT) punched their tickets to the final after bouncing back to demolish Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2.

IPL 2026 Final Date, Time, and Venue

IPL Final Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026.

IPL Final Start Time: 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The final toss of the season will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Ultimate IPL Record That Even Virat Kohli Never Touched

IPL Final Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The world's largest cricket stadium is hosting the IPL final for the fourth time in five seasons, promising an electric atmosphere with over 100,000 fans in attendance.

Venue Shift Note: The grand finale was originally slated to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, due to administrative and regulatory compliance constraints raised by local authorities that fell outside the BCCI's operational guidelines, the board officially reassigned the flagship match to Ahmedabad.

Live Streaming and Telecast Guide: Where to Watch In India:

On Television (Linear): Fans can catch the live broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The channels will provide extensive coverage across multiple languages, including Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and regional feeds in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Digital Live Stream: The final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and its corresponding web browser platform. Mobile users can access the broadcast completely free of charge.

International Broadcasters:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Go App

Australia: Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports

United States & Canada: Willow TV

MENA Region: Digital streaming accessible via Cricbuzz

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the IPL 2026 Final scheduled to take place?

The IPL 2026 Final will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time does the IPL 2026 Final start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss happening at 7:00 PM IST.

Which teams are competing in the IPL 2026 Final?

The final will feature defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

How can I watch the IPL 2026 Final live in India?

In India, you can watch the final on the Star Sports Network on television or stream it live for free on the JioHotstar app and website.

Published at : 30 May 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
GT Vs RCB IPL Final Date IPL Final Live Streaming IPL 2026 Final IPL Final Details
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