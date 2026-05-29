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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMini Mathur Reacts To Kirti Kulhari’s Old Comment On Paying Domestic Help Rs 10,000 For Two Hours

Mini Mathur Reacts To Kirti Kulhari’s Old Comment On Paying Domestic Help Rs 10,000 For Two Hours

Actor Mini Mathur slammed Kirti Kulhari's resurfaced remark on paying Rs 10,000 to house help for two hours of daily work, calling it below minimum wage, as the clip sparked a wider debate online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 May 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netizens debated Mumbai living costs and fair compensation for workers.

Actor Mini Mathur has openly criticised fellow actor Kirti Kulhari for expressing surprise at being quoted Rs 10,000 a month by a domestic worker for two hours of daily work. The clip, originally from an interview with Bollywood Bubble, has made its way back onto social media and sparked a widespread conversation about wages, the cost of living in Mumbai, and what people expect to pay those who work in their homes. Mathur's response to the clip, along with reactions from several Instagram users, has kept the debate going online, with many weighing in on both sides of the argument.

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What Kirti Kulhari Said

In the old interview, Kulhari spoke about shifting into a new home on Yari Road and being taken aback by the rates quoted by domestic workers. She said a worker who would come for two hours a day and handle sweeping, mopping, utensils, dusting and clothes had asked for Rs 10,000 a month. Kulhari added that she and her manager had discussed how these rates made sense, and that it had felt to her like the worker was charging more because of who she was. She said, "It felt like they thought we might have a little more, so they asked for more."

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Mini Mathur Reacts, Internet Follows

Mini Mathur commented on a post sharing the clip and put it plainly: "Think of how much her 2 hours enable us to earn in 2 hours. This is below minimum wage anywhere else in the world."

Several Instagram users also joined in. One wrote that while they understood the concern about household expenses, the remark seemed out of touch with the reality of living in Mumbai, adding that Rs 10,000 was basic and should be paid with gratitude and respect. Another user pointed out that if a domestic worker took up five such jobs, they would earn Rs 50,000 a month for ten hours of work, and in a city like Mumbai, that amount was the bare minimum for a dignified life.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of the points raised by Instagram users in the discussion?

Users noted the quote might be out of touch with Mumbai's cost of living and that Rs 10,000 is a basic wage. Some also pointed out potential earnings if the worker took multiple jobs.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Mini Mathur Kriti Kulhari ENtertainment News
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