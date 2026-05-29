Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShobhaa De Smells A Conspiracy Against Dhurandhar Team In Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Controversy

Shobhaa De Smells A Conspiracy Against Dhurandhar Team In Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Controversy

Shobhaa De called Don 3 row an "ugly conspiracy" against Ranveer Singh and Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, praising Ranveer for staying silent while urging Farhan Akhtar to resolve dispute in court.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 May 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • De suggests Farhan Akhtar pursue legal action for resolution.

Author and columnist Shobhaa De has stepped into the ongoing Don 3 controversy, and she is not holding back. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Shobhaa voiced her support for Ranveer Singh and claimed that the entire drama surrounding his exit from Don 3 goes far deeper than a simple professional dispute. According to her, what is unfolding right now looks less like a contractual disagreement and more like a carefully orchestrated move against not just Ranveer, but also Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and the team behind the blockbuster spy-thriller franchise. Her comments come at a time when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, adding fuel to an already blazing controversy that has gripped Bollywood for weeks.

READ MORE | The Great Grand Superhero Review | Jackie Shroff Turns ‘Eco-Avenger’, Whacks Hollywood Tropes Clean Out Of The Park

Shobhaa De Draws Surprising Parallel

In her Instagram video, Shobhaa compared Ranveer's situation to the ongoing Delhi Gymkhana Club row, saying the two stories share more in common than one might think. "Ranveer Singh is the Delhi Gymkhana of Bollywood," she wrote in her caption, adding that the situation is about "exclusivity instead of inclusivity" and calling out what she described as threats and intimidation. In the video, she elaborated on this, saying that at the heart of both controversies lies the same set of concerns, power, control, and the urge to put people in their place. She noted that Ranveer has been handling the situation with a great deal of patience, choosing to stay silent while letting his supporters do the talking. She also pointed out that the FWICE's decision to block Ranveer from working has put several technicians and crew members in a difficult spot, through absolutely no fault of their own.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shobhaa De (@shobhaade)

READ MORE | Salman Khan Dials Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar To Resolve Don 3 Differences: Report

What Is The Don 3 Dispute About

The trouble began in December 2025, when Ranveer reportedly walked out of Don 3 following the massive success of Dhurandhar, which he had headlined under director Aditya Dhar. Ranveer had been announced as the lead of Don 3 back in 2023, stepping into a franchise that Shah Rukh Khan had led with Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment later approached the FWICE, alleging that Ranveer's abrupt exit had caused them financial losses to the tune of Rs 45 crore. On Monday, the FWICE issued a formal non-cooperation directive against the actor. In response, Ranveer's spokesperson released a statement saying that he holds the film fraternity in the highest regard and has chosen to maintain silence out of dignity and mutual respect.

Shobhaa Calls Out A Possible Conspiracy

Going a step further, Shobhaa said she senses that the situation is not just about one actor. She pointed out that the massive success of Dhurandhar seems to have made Aditya Dhar a target as well, and that the controversy appears to be aimed at undermining everyone connected to the franchise. She questioned whether Dhar had become such a threat to existing power structures in Bollywood that such a move was deemed necessary. Shobhaa also urged Farhan to take the matter to court, saying the legal route is the right way to settle what is essentially a professional dispute, rather than involving outside bodies and affecting the livelihoods of those with no stake in the conflict.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Shobhaa De compare Ranveer Singh's situation to the Delhi Gymkhana Club row?

Shobhaa De compares Ranveer Singh to the Delhi Gymkhana Club, highlighting similarities in concerns about power, control, and exclusivity rather than inclusivity.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 29 May 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
FWICE Ranveer SIngh Don 3 Dispute Farhaan Akhtar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Shobhaa De Smells A Conspiracy Against Dhurandhar Team In Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Controversy
Shobhaa De Smells A Conspiracy Against Dhurandhar Team In Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Controversy
Celebrities
‘A Love Triangle Between Janhvi, Ram Charan And Me’: Divyendu Teases His Character Arc In Peddi
‘A Love Triangle Between Janhvi, Ram Charan And Me’: Divyendu Teases His Character Arc In Peddi
Celebrities
Ranveer Singh And Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Dispute Puts Bollywood Contracts In The Spotlight
Ranveer Singh And Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Dispute Puts Bollywood Contracts In The Spotlight
Celebrities
Ram Charan Says He Turned Vegetarian For Peddi
Ram Charan Says He Turned Vegetarian For Peddi
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL REMARK: Yogi Adityanath Warns Mafia, Defines “4 Castes” in Mau Speech
POLITICAL ATTACK: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Highlights UP Welfare Schemes in Mau Rally
MAHARASHTRA ALERT: 13 Dead in Pune Illicit Liquor Case, 8 Arrested as Probe Intensifies
NATIONAL ALERT: NIA Raids 12 Locations Across 4 States in Cross-Border Arms Case
SOCIAL DEBATE: ‘Cockroach Party’ Controversy Sparks Political Clash After Dhirendra Shastri Remark
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget