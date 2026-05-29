Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom De suggests Farhan Akhtar pursue legal action for resolution.

Author and columnist Shobhaa De has stepped into the ongoing Don 3 controversy, and she is not holding back. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Shobhaa voiced her support for Ranveer Singh and claimed that the entire drama surrounding his exit from Don 3 goes far deeper than a simple professional dispute. According to her, what is unfolding right now looks less like a contractual disagreement and more like a carefully orchestrated move against not just Ranveer, but also Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and the team behind the blockbuster spy-thriller franchise. Her comments come at a time when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, adding fuel to an already blazing controversy that has gripped Bollywood for weeks.

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Shobhaa De Draws Surprising Parallel

In her Instagram video, Shobhaa compared Ranveer's situation to the ongoing Delhi Gymkhana Club row, saying the two stories share more in common than one might think. "Ranveer Singh is the Delhi Gymkhana of Bollywood," she wrote in her caption, adding that the situation is about "exclusivity instead of inclusivity" and calling out what she described as threats and intimidation. In the video, she elaborated on this, saying that at the heart of both controversies lies the same set of concerns, power, control, and the urge to put people in their place. She noted that Ranveer has been handling the situation with a great deal of patience, choosing to stay silent while letting his supporters do the talking. She also pointed out that the FWICE's decision to block Ranveer from working has put several technicians and crew members in a difficult spot, through absolutely no fault of their own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shobhaa De (@shobhaade)

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What Is The Don 3 Dispute About

The trouble began in December 2025, when Ranveer reportedly walked out of Don 3 following the massive success of Dhurandhar, which he had headlined under director Aditya Dhar. Ranveer had been announced as the lead of Don 3 back in 2023, stepping into a franchise that Shah Rukh Khan had led with Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment later approached the FWICE, alleging that Ranveer's abrupt exit had caused them financial losses to the tune of Rs 45 crore. On Monday, the FWICE issued a formal non-cooperation directive against the actor. In response, Ranveer's spokesperson released a statement saying that he holds the film fraternity in the highest regard and has chosen to maintain silence out of dignity and mutual respect.

Shobhaa Calls Out A Possible Conspiracy

Going a step further, Shobhaa said she senses that the situation is not just about one actor. She pointed out that the massive success of Dhurandhar seems to have made Aditya Dhar a target as well, and that the controversy appears to be aimed at undermining everyone connected to the franchise. She questioned whether Dhar had become such a threat to existing power structures in Bollywood that such a move was deemed necessary. Shobhaa also urged Farhan to take the matter to court, saying the legal route is the right way to settle what is essentially a professional dispute, rather than involving outside bodies and affecting the livelihoods of those with no stake in the conflict.