Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Owaisi criticizes Assam's UCC, calls it Hindu customs imposition.

He questions tribal exemption, highlighting lack of uniformity.

Owaisi objects to divorce, inheritance provisions conflicting with Islam.

Assam's UCC aims for uniform personal laws, sparking debate.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday criticised the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) legislation passed by the Assam Assembly, alleging that the law imposes Hindu marriage customs on Muslims and interferes with constitutionally protected religious practices.

Addressing an Eid Milap event in Hyderabad, Owaisi questioned why tribal communities had been exempted from the law while other groups remained subject to its provisions.

Questions Tribal Exemption Under UCC

Referring to the exemption granted to tribal communities, Owaisi argued that the move undermined the claim that the legislation seeks uniformity across communities.

“They implemented the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in Assam and exempted the tribal people there, who make up 12 per cent of the population. They exempted the tribals, but how can you justify this? You are imposing Hindu marriage customs on me. In Hinduism, there is a list of prohibited relationships with whom you cannot marry. But among Muslims, marriages take place with...Who are you to stop us? Why are you enforcing that religious law on us?” Owaisi said.

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Raises Concerns Over Divorce And Inheritance Provisions

The AIMIM leader also objected to provisions dealing with divorce and inheritance, contending that they conflict with religious practices protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

“Regarding Islam, you said triple talaq is wrong and you abolished it. But now, you have essentially abolished the entire concept of divorce--why should there be a mandatory 6-month separation period? Is there no Article 25 (Freedom of Religion) anymore? What are you doing? Are you trying to detach these people from their religion?” he said.

Owaisi further criticised provisions related to wills and succession, arguing that they differ from Islamic inheritance rules.

“Furthermore, under the provision of a Will (testamentary succession), anyone can leave their entire property to whomever they want. But in Islam, you cannot give away more than one-third of your property through a Will; it must rightfully go to the legal heirs (children). Now, under the UCC, you have introduced full willing power. Tell me, what exactly do you want to achieve? This is simply not acceptable to us,” he added.

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Assam Assembly Passes UCC Bill

The Assam Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill on Wednesday after an extended debate between the ruling BJP-led NDA and opposition parties.

The legislation seeks to establish a common civil legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.

With the passage of the bill, Assam has become the first state in the Northeast and the third BJP-ruled state after Uttarakhand and Gujarat to enact such legislation. Goa continues to follow a common civil code inherited from the Portuguese era.

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Key Features Of The Legislation

The law prohibits polygamy and standardises the legal marriage age at 21 years for men and 18 years for women.

It also mandates the registration of marriages and live-in relationships. Under the legislation, marriages must be registered within 60 days of the ceremony, while live-in relationships are required to be registered within 30 days.

Failure to register a marriage or divorce within the prescribed 60-day period can attract a penalty of Rs 10,000.

The Assam government has stated that the legislation is intended to create a uniform legal framework governing personal civil matters for all residents of the state. Opposition parties and several community leaders, however, have raised concerns regarding its impact on religious customs and personal laws.