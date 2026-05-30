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HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR To Get Respite From Heat As Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi-NCR To Get Respite From Heat As Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi weather: IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hailstorms on May 30-31. A yellow alert has also been issued.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 30 May 2026 07:06 AM (IST)

Delhi-NCR are likely to get respite from the ongoing heatwave as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a major shift in weather conditions over the next two days.

According to the weather department, the national capital is expected to witness cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms on May 30, with weather activity likely to intensify during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperature Expected To Fall

The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Saturday. The expected decline in temperatures is likely to provide relief from the recent spell of extreme heat.

However, meteorologists have cautioned that humidity levels may rise following rainfall, leading to muggy conditions in some areas.

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Sudden Weather Shift Recorded On Friday

The weather changed abruptly across parts of Delhi on Friday evening as strong winds and heavy rainfall lashed several localities.

The sudden spell brought relief from soaring temperatures and contributed to a noticeable drop in mercury levels across the region.

Weather experts attribute the change to the influence of a western disturbance combined with favourable local weather conditions. Similar weather is expected to persist across Delhi-NCR over the next two days.

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Yellow Alert For May 30 And 31

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for both May 30 and May 31, warning of thunderstorms, rainfall and gusty winds across the region.

According to the department, weather activity could become more intense on May 31, with heavy rain and thunderstorm-related conditions likely in several areas.

There is also a possibility of hailstorms at isolated locations. Authorities have advised residents to stay updated on weather advisories and exercise caution, particularly those travelling or working in open areas.

The weather department has warned that wind speeds could reach between 60 and 70 kilometres per hour during thunderstorms over the next two days.

Strong winds may result in incidents such as uprooting of trees, damage to temporary structures and hoardings, and disruptions to power supply in some areas.

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Impact To Be Felt Across NCR

The weather system is expected to affect not only Delhi but also neighbouring NCR cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Meteorologists have warned of sudden changes in weather conditions across several locations, with thunderstorms and rainfall likely to occur at short notice.

While the rainy spell is expected to bring significant relief from heatwave conditions, the IMD estimates that temperatures could rebound by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius over the following four days after an initial decline of around 8 to 10 degrees.

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 May 2026 07:06 AM (IST)
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Delhi Weather IMD DELHI DELHI NEWS
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