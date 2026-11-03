They met to express concerns about the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technology. They highlighted its potential impact on artists and the entertainment industry.
Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Meet Amit Shah, Raise Concerns Over AI Deepakes
Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi met Amit Shah in Hyderabad and raised concerns over AI deepfakes. The actor also shared details about his upcoming film RC17.
- Actors Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
- They discussed AI misuse, deepfakes' impact on entertainment industry.
- Shah assured examination, stronger safeguards against technology misuse.
- Ram Charan begins new film 'RC17' with director Sukumar.
Actor Ram Charan and his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at their residence in Hyderabad on November 2. During the meeting, the actors raised concerns about the growing misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology, highlighting its potential impact on artists and the entertainment industry. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present.
The father-son duo welcomed Shah with a bouquet, an idol and a traditional shawl. Ram Charan later shared photographs from the meeting on social media, offering details about their discussion and the government's response to the concerns.
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Ram Charan Raises AI Deepfake Concerns With Amit Shah
Sharing pictures from the meeting, the RRR actor said he was encouraged by Shah's understanding of the concerns surrounding AI-generated deepfakes and their impact on artists.
“Honoured to meet the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @amitshahofficial Ji along with my father Shri @chiranjeevikonidela garu today. I’m encouraged by his understanding and positive response to our concerns about the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technologies and the serious impact they have on artists and our industry,” he wrote.
Honoured to meet the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji along with my father Shri @KChiruTweets garu today. I’m encouraged by his understanding and positive response to our concerns about the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technologies and the serious impact they have on artists and our industry. His assurance that the Government will examine the matter urgently and work towards stronger safeguards and strict action against such misuse is truly encouraging. Grateful for his time, understanding and support.— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 2, 2026
Ram Charan added that the Union Home Minister had assured them that the government would look into the issue and consider stronger safeguards against such misuse.
“His assurance that the Government will examine the matter urgently and work towards stronger safeguards and strict action against such misuse is truly encouraging. Grateful for his time, understanding and support,” he continued.
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Ram Charan Reunites With Sukumar For 'RC17'
Meanwhile, Ram Charan is preparing for his next film with acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar. The duo have reunited for their upcoming pan-India project, tentatively titled RC17. The film's grand muhurat and pooja ceremony took place in Hyderabad.
Chiranjeevi attended the launch as the Special Guest of Honour and sounded the ceremonial clapboard, marking the beginning of the film's journey.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the project is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Sukumar, best known for directing Pushpa, is helming the film.
Ram Charan also expressed his excitement about working with the filmmaker again in a social media post.
"This one is extremely special. So happy to collaborate with my dearest @aryasukku garu once again #RC17 journey begins #YouCanImagine #RC2Sukku," he wrote.
The makers have yet to announce details about the film's supporting cast, technical crew, storyline or principal photography schedule.
(With inputs from ANI)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah?
What was Amit Shah's response to the actors' concerns about deepfakes?
Amit Shah showed understanding and a positive response. He assured them the government would urgently examine the matter and work towards stronger safeguards and strict action.
What is Ram Charan's upcoming film project?
Ram Charan's next project is tentatively titled 'RC17'. He is reuniting with acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar for this pan-India film.