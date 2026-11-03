Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Meet Amit Shah, Raise Concerns Over AI Deepakes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actors Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

They discussed AI misuse, deepfakes' impact on entertainment industry.

Shah assured examination, stronger safeguards against technology misuse.

Ram Charan begins new film 'RC17' with director Sukumar.

Actor Ram Charan and his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at their residence in Hyderabad on November 2. During the meeting, the actors raised concerns about the growing misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology, highlighting its potential impact on artists and the entertainment industry. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present.

The father-son duo welcomed Shah with a bouquet, an idol and a traditional shawl. Ram Charan later shared photographs from the meeting on social media, offering details about their discussion and the government's response to the concerns.

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Ram Charan Raises AI Deepfake Concerns With Amit Shah

Sharing pictures from the meeting, the RRR actor said he was encouraged by Shah's understanding of the concerns surrounding AI-generated deepfakes and their impact on artists.

“Honoured to meet the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @amitshahofficial Ji along with my father Shri @chiranjeevikonidela garu today. I’m encouraged by his understanding and positive response to our concerns about the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technologies and the serious impact they have on artists and our industry,” he wrote.

Honoured to meet the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji along with my father Shri @KChiruTweets garu today. I’m encouraged by his understanding and positive response to our concerns about the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technologies and the serious impact they have on artists and our industry. His assurance that the Government will examine the matter urgently and work towards stronger safeguards and strict action against such misuse is truly encouraging. Grateful for his time, understanding and support. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 2, 2026

Ram Charan added that the Union Home Minister had assured them that the government would look into the issue and consider stronger safeguards against such misuse.

“His assurance that the Government will examine the matter urgently and work towards stronger safeguards and strict action against such misuse is truly encouraging. Grateful for his time, understanding and support,” he continued.

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Ram Charan Reunites With Sukumar For 'RC17'

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is preparing for his next film with acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar. The duo have reunited for their upcoming pan-India project, tentatively titled RC17. The film's grand muhurat and pooja ceremony took place in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi attended the launch as the Special Guest of Honour and sounded the ceremonial clapboard, marking the beginning of the film's journey.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the project is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Sukumar, best known for directing Pushpa, is helming the film.

Ram Charan also expressed his excitement about working with the filmmaker again in a social media post.

"This one is extremely special. So happy to collaborate with my dearest @aryasukku garu once again #RC17 journey begins #YouCanImagine #RC2Sukku," he wrote.

The makers have yet to announce details about the film's supporting cast, technical crew, storyline or principal photography schedule.

(With inputs from ANI)