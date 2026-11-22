Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MMRDA directed MIAL to remove unauthorised airport mosque.

Authority deemed submitted mosque documents insufficient under planning act.

AIMIM leader questioned action, citing pending court matters.

BJP leader welcomed notice, predicted action within week.

The controversy over the alleged illegal mosque built near Mumbai International Airport intensified after the Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) directed Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to take immediate action to remove the "unauthorised" structure. A notice from MMRDA has also been pasted on the mosque gate.

The development has triggered a political exchange, with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claiming that action will be taken against the mosque within a week after the notice was issued. Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan has questioned the move and called it an act of spreading hatred.

According to the MMRDA order, the mosque is located on CTS number 1405 in Marol and has been found to be an unauthorised construction. The Ashbul Janna Airport Charitable Trust had submitted documents to establish the legality of the structure. However, the authority maintained that the documents were insufficient to protect the construction under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

MMRDA Directs MIAL To Remove Unauthorised Construction

The order cites circulars issued by the Maharashtra government's Revenue and Forest Department on September 7, 2010, and October 10, 2013. Referring to these directives, MMRDA has instructed MIAL to take steps to remove the unauthorised structure upon receiving the order.

The airport operator has also been asked to inform the deputy collector and the department concerned with controlling unauthorised constructions about the action taken.

The authority has warned that MIAL could face legal action under the applicable rules if it fails to comply with the directions.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: 9 Killed, 7 Injured As Vehicle Carrying Khatu Shyam Pilgrims Rams Parked Truck

Waris Pathan Questions Action, Cites Musafirkhana Mosque Case

Reacting to the notice, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan questioned the move and referred to an earlier notice issued to Musafirkhana Mosque. He said the matter had subsequently reached court, which stayed further action.

"What has got into them that they have set out to demolish all the mosques? You must have seen that two days ago, a notice was also pasted on Musafirkhana Mosque. It was good that we went to court. The court passed an order, granted a stay and for now further action has been halted."

Pathan also questioned why the authorities were proceeding with the matter when, according to him, the trustees had said the issue was pending before a court.

"Now what is the issue here? What has happened to them? Even there, the trustees are saying the matter is pending in court. Despite that, MMRDA is issuing notices saying we will demolish it. So will this country run by law and the Constitution, by the rule of law, or by bulldozers and the fraud and bullying of BJP leaders? That is the question. When the matter is pending in court and hearings are under way, then wait. Hatred must stop. Now let us see what order the court gives."

ALSO READ: Punjab Police Transfers 273 DSPs, One IPS Officer In Major Reshuffle Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Kirit Somaiya Welcomes MMRDA Notice, Claims Action Within A Week

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya has welcomed the MMRDA's move, claiming that the notice was issued on behalf of the Maharashtra government to remove the alleged unauthorised mosque near the Mumbai airport.

Somaiya has further claimed that action against the structure would be taken within a week of the notice being issued.