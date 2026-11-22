Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SP forms committee for 2027 UP election seat-sharing talks.

Four senior leaders will represent SP in alliance discussions.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief welcomed this positive alliance development.

With political activity gathering pace ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, parties have begun preparing their strategies and alliance arrangements. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has constituted a committee to hold discussions with the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing. The panel includes four senior party leaders, among them MP Iqra Hasan Chaudhary. The move comes as the SP and Congress look to strengthen their alliance ahead of the crucial state elections.

Four Leaders On Panel

Apart from Iqra Hasan Chaudhary, the committee includes Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, state president Shyam Lal Pal and MP Rajiv Rai.

The four leaders will represent the SP in discussions with the Congress over seat-sharing arrangements for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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Congress Welcomes Move

Reacting to the formation of the committee, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra described it as a positive development and said it was a good beginning.

She said the Congress had consistently worked to strengthen the alliance, including during the 2024 elections. Mishra added that the party was fully prepared to uphold its alliance commitments in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly polls.

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