'Hanuman Ansh' Makers Issue Warning Over Film Rights After Rs 342 Crore Box-Office Success

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After the massive box office success of Hanuman Ansh, which reportedly collected Rs 342 crore, the film’s makers have issued a stern warning over its ownership, rights and authorised representation. Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd. has clarified that no individual can independently claim authority to handle the film’s business, publicity or commercial rights. In an official statement, the company named four people as the film’s producers and stressed that all decisions related to its intellectual property, partnerships and promotions must follow the agreed authorisation process. The makers have also cautioned against unauthorised claims and dealings.

Four Official Producers

Swambhu Media Network has identified Namrata G Singh, Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona and Anupriya Nagar as the four official producers of Hanuman Ansh. According to the company's statement, the film's theatrical, OTT, television, music, gaming and licensing rights in India and international markets are governed by agreements between the producers.

It further clarified that decisions concerning publicity, award nominations, business partnerships and commercial rights cannot be taken independently by any one person. Such matters require the producers' approval and must be handled through the company's authorised channels.

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The statement read, "The Company is aware that an individual is representing themselves as authorised to deal with the rights in the Film. No individual holds that authority." The company also stated that any independent agreements, public announcements or award-related claims made without the necessary approval would not be recognised as valid or binding.

Executive Directors

To establish a clear communication channel, Swambhu Media Network has appointed Namrata G Singh and Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi as the only Executive Directors authorised to oversee the film's public relations, marketing, awards and strategic partnerships. The company has also issued instructions to the film's cast and crew, asking them to obtain prior approval before participating in interviews, podcasts, YouTube shows, public appearances or other promotional engagements related to the project.

Reiterating its position, the statement said, "No party acting alone has authority to deal in the Film. Any such dealing is invalid and not binding on the Company or the Producers." The production house further warned that it could take necessary action across territories against attempts to misuse the film's name, credits or intellectual property.

Speaking about the responsibility of protecting the film's association with Neem Karoli Baba, the Executive Directors said, "Hanuman Ansh belongs to Maharaj ji’s devotees across the world. Our duty is to protect it, and to give every partner one clear and verified door to the Film."

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'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Collection

The clarification comes after Hanuman Ansh recorded an impressive box office performance. According to Sacnilk figures cited by Hindustan Times, the film collected Rs 342.44 crore net in India and Rs 452.86 crore worldwide during its 87-day theatrical run. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2 crore.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. The story follows Lakshminarayan, a young man who loses his mother and embarks on a spiritual journey in search of answers about God, life and death. His journey eventually leads to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj ji.