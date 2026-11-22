Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan A captain disputed toss, referee reversed decision.

Pakistan A won toss, chose to bat first.

Teams continued no-handshake tradition before crucial match.

IND A vs PAK A: The India A vs Pakistan A clash in the Rising Stars Asia Cup began with an unusual moment even before the first ball was bowled. A confusing coin toss involving the match referee and Pakistan A captain Abdul Samad grabbed attention, while the two skippers, Tilak Varma and Samad, continued the no-handshake tradition between the neighbouring rivals. Pakistan A eventually won the toss and opted to bat first, but the decision came only after a brief disagreement.

Coin Toss Takes Unexpected Turn

Tilak Varma flipped the coin, with Samad calling heads. The match referee initially inspected the result and announced tails, which would have handed India A the toss. Samad, however, was not convinced.

The Pakistan A skipper bent down to take a closer look at the coin and maintained that it had landed on heads.

Following the second inspection, the referee accepted the heads call, confirming Pakistan A as the toss winners. Samad then chose to put his side in to bat.

Read More: Four Balls, Four Wickets! Jamshed Alam Creates History on T20 Debut With Stunning Spell

The exchange unfolded against the backdrop of the ongoing no-handshake policy followed by Indian teams in matches against Pakistan.

The practice has been in place since the 2025 Men's Asia Cup after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and has also been observed in subsequent meetings, including the Women's ODI World Cup and the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup.

India A & Pakistan A Eye Last-Four Spot

Both sides entered the contest on the back of convincing victories in their respective opening games.

India A made a huge statement by defeating Nepal by 306 runs, while Pakistan A began their campaign with a 61-run win over the UAE.

With both teams carrying momentum into the high-profile fixture, Sunday's result could prove decisive in the race for a semi-final place.

The winner will be in a strong position to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Pakistan A are also looking to defend their crown after lifting the title last year. They beat Bangladesh in the final following a Super Over finish.

India, meanwhile, are chasing their first Rising Stars Asia Cup title since 2013.