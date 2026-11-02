Dia Mirza Breaks Silence After BMC Deletes Her Diwali Video Following Outrage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Athawale cautioned against communalizing environmental awareness initiative.

Dia Mirza has broken her silence after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deleted an awareness video featuring her from its social media handles following objections by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Defending her participation in the civic body's eco-friendly campaign, Mirza highlighted that Diwali embodies the triumph of light over darkness and explained that her message was recorded purely in the interest of public awareness.

She stressed that deteriorating air quality poses a significant health hazard, and that every proactive step taken to curb toxic pollution contributes towards a healthier, safer environment for everyone.

Dia Mirza On Diwali Campaign Video

Addressing the political storm surrounding the awareness campaign, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor stated that her intentions were grounded entirely in community welfare.

"Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all," Mirza said in a statement to IANS.

Also Read: Bombay HC Extends Stay On Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India Notice’, Next Hearing On Dec 7

BMC Pull Down The Video

The row erupted after the Mumbai civic body launched an official awareness drive ahead of Diwali to encourage citizens to curb firecracker emissions and celebrate an environment-friendly festival. The initiative featured prominent celebrities, including actor Madhuri Dixit, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, and Dia Mirza, urging residents to be mindful of deteriorating air quality.

However, the campaign faced intense backlash after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam strongly objected to Mirza’s involvement, questioning why "outsiders" were advising citizens on traditional celebrations. In a post on X, Satam wrote, "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate Diwali from Dia Mirza. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture".

Following the political outrage, the BMC promptly removed the video featuring Mirza from all its digital platforms.

🚨 BMC takes down actor Dia Mirza’s Diwali awareness video following objections from BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam. The video urged citizens to avoid firecrackers and noise pollution during Diwali. Satam expressed his objection on X, questioning the need for Dia Mirza to give lessons on celebrating the festival. @deespeak @mybmc #Diwali2026 — Girish Kamble (@GirishKamble22) November 2, 2026

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Concert: Three Arrested Over Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Targeting Singer At Delhi Metro Stations

Political Voices Weigh In

The controversy quickly took on a wider political dimension, drawing reactions from national leaders. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale cautioned against giving the environmental initiative a communal angle, asserting that cultural celebrations should not be tied to religion.

"I think Dia Mirza is a film actress and belongs to the Muslim community, but this is not a matter concerning any particular community. India is a country where the Constitution given by Dr B.R. Ambedkar grants every religion the right to celebrate its festivals," Athawale said.

While acknowledging that bursting firecrackers holds cultural significance for many during Diwali, the Union Minister noted that excessive toxic emissions remain a genuine issue that warrants public concern.