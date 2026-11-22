Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arjun Bijlani's eating habits comment drew online criticism.

Viewers accused him of body-shaming his wife Neha.

Arjun denied body-shaming, citing health concern and love.

Television actor Arjun Bijlani has responded to the criticism sparked by a clip from Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, in which he spoke about his wife Neha Swami Bijlani’s eating habits. The remark drew online complaints, with some viewers accusing him of body-shaming her during the reality show. Arjun has rejected that interpretation, saying the conversation was about food choices and health, not Neha’s appearance. He also described concern for one another as part of their long relationship. The actor’s response came after a viewer challenged his wording on X, prompting him to explain his intent in a reply.

Arjun Bijlani’s Eating Habits Remark On Pati Patni Aur Panga 2

The controversy began after a clip from the celebrity couple reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 started circulating online. In the video, Arjun Bijlani is seen talking to host Munawar Faruqui about his wife Neha Swami Bijlani’s food habits.

During the conversation, Arjun said, "Neha 8 ghante soti hogi, par 16 ghante charti rehti hai" (Neha probably sleeps for eight hours but keeps eating for sixteen).

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Neha appeared uncomfortable after the comment, prompting Divyanka Tripathi to intervene. The actor, who is participating in the show with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, tried to lighten the moment by saying that whenever Neha eats, everyone eats.

Divyanka was later seen sharing a pizza with Neha. However, the clip continued to attract attention, with several social media users questioning Arjun’s choice of words and calling the remark insensitive.

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Arjun Bijlani Responds To Body-Shaming Allegations

Arjun addressed the criticism after a user on X accused him of body-shaming Neha and objected to his use of the word “charna”. The actor denied making a comment about his wife’s appearance and said the discussion was centred on food and health. Responding to the user, Arjun wrote on X:

bro neha was clearly feeling bad about this food joke going on and on. and i’m sorry but men like manoj tiwari saying all husbands want fit wives when they themselves look like THAT. so freaking proud of divyanka for pulling this move and standing up for her! https://t.co/Y3h3nFgADE — 𝑟𝑒𝑏 𝜗𝜚 (@divyankaschild) November 22, 2026

"We spoke about food habits; I wasn't body shaming her. You look at everything through a negative lens. Me telling my wife about health and food habits is love, not anything else. I don't care what others do in their life but I do care about and love my wife. So I will continue telling her what's good for her, and she can do the same to me. That's why we have been together for 23 years. Haters aage badho. Find something else on the net to comment on. Baaki Aapki ki marzi."

Arjun maintained that he and Neha have been together for 23 years and that looking out for each other is part of their relationship. He added that both of them are free to express concerns about the other’s health and habits.

We spoke about food habits I wasn’t body shaming her . Ul look at everything from a negative lense . Me telling my wife about health and food habits is love not anything else . I don’t care what others do in their life but I do care and love my wife . So I will continue telling her what’s good for her and she can do the same to me . That’s why we are together for 23 years . Haters aage badho. Find something else on the net to comment on . Baaki Aapki ki marzi . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) November 22, 2026

Arjun And Neha’s Earlier Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 Controversy

This is not the first time Arjun and Neha have faced criticism during the show. In October, the couple apologised after Neha wore a T-shirt featuring Urdu text referring to the Prophet Muhammad. They explained that the T-shirt had been gifted to Neha by a fan in Bangkok and that she did not know what the text meant. The couple also condemned the abuse and threats directed at her following the incident.

About Pati Patni Aur Panga 2

The second season of the celebrity couple reality show is officially titled Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, it premiered on October 10, 2026, and airs on Colors TV, with streaming available on JioHotstar.

The show features celebrity couples taking part in compatibility tests and relationship-based challenges. This season’s participants include Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul, Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari, and Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal.

Arjun’s response has made his position clear, while the viral clip continues to fuel debate over how couples discuss personal habits on reality television.