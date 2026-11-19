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Celeb Spotted | Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Nora Fatehi And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Nora Fatehi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh, Bhumi Pednekar, Emraan Hashmi and Anusha Dandekar were spotted at different locations and events across Mumbai.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh spotted during Yeh Prem Mol Liya promotions, while Nora Fatehi makes a stylish appearance at an event in Mumbai.
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Published at : 19 Nov 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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