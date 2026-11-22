Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alaska Airlines expressed concern; flight delayed, causing disruption.

Reportded by: Midhat Fatimah with AP, Reuters



Masked US immigration officers have detained two people on an airport jet bridge in Seattle as passengers boarded a flight to Los Angeles, prompting criticism from Washington state Governor Bob Ferguson and concerns from Alaska Airlines.

The arrests took place at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport around 8 a.m. local time (1600 UTC) on Saturday. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the operation targeted Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national who had overstayed his visa.

Agents also arrested Sofia Hernandez Mejia, who they alleged threw hot coffee at the ICE officers during the confrontation. ICE said she had also overstayed her visa and would face a charge of assaulting a federal officer.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media, showing officers struggling with a person on the ground as passengers look on. One woman could be heard shouting that her daughter was being taken away and that she had a work permit.

Washington governor slams 'out of control' ICE

Governor Ferguson, a Democrat, described the footage as "horrific" and "chilling", accusing ICE of being "completely and totally out of control."

He urged Alaska Airlines to ask federal immigration authorities to leave the state's airports and said he would make the same appeal to other airlines operating at Seattle-Tacoma.

Alaska Airlines said it had received no advance notice of the enforcement operation and was working to understand the circumstances.

The airline also expressed concern over the incident, which it said had been distressing for passengers and employees.

The operation drew criticism from April Sims, president of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, who said it had caused fear and disruption during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The flight was delayed, with Alaska Airlines saying many passengers were transferred to other flights. The original service eventually departed at 11 a.m. local time.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)