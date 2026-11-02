Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika Padukone wears saffron in Shah Rukh Khan's song.

Internet links attire to past

Users speculate about deliberate trolling or film promotion.

Her Pathaan saffron bikini previously sparked religious objections.

Deepika Padukone is back in saffron, and the internet is buzzing with theories connecting her latest screen appearance to a past controversy. The actor appears in the newly released romantic track Tu Mil Jaaye from Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film, King. While fans took in the romance and picturesque visuals of the song, which dropped at midnight on SRK's 61st birthday, her saffron-coloured attire quickly grabbed the spotlight. The wardrobe choice brought back memories of the intense Besharam Rang uproar from Pathaan, prompting netizens to wonder if director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan took a deliberate dig at past trolls.

Social Media Reacts

Shortly after the music video went live, social media users pointed out the wardrobe choice and began drawing parallels to the 2023 controversy. Speculation grew online regarding whether the creative team intended to reference the earlier pushback.

Sharing a screenshot of Deepika in the saffron dress, an X user wrote, "they're lowkey so funny for this," while another asked, "Wait... did Shah Rukh Khan just troll someone?". An Instagram reel that gained traction carried the caption, "SRK did it dirty to 'those bhakts'. Another post on X noted, "Deepika is back in saffron #KING".

A few users questioned if the decision was designed to trigger discussion ahead of the film's promotional push. "It looks like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand want to create a Pathan-like controversy to fuel #KingMovie promotion. Thoughts, people?" one post read. Conversely, another viewer argued that the styling was tasteful, writing: "The styling looks fine, and there are no vulgar moves that make it an issue nonetheless, this boycott debate?".

Deepika is back in saffron 😭😭😭😭 #King https://t.co/zwS6viU1Xx — Annihilator 🏹 (@Gargi16191) November 1, 2026

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The 'Besharam Rang' Controversy

The chatter references Deepika's appearance in Besharam Rang, the lead track from Siddharth Anand's 2023 action blockbuster Pathaan. At the time, her saffron bikini triggered intense debate ahead of the film's theatrical release. Religious organisations and right-wing outfits, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), objected to the use of saffron alongside the track title Besharam Rang (shameless colour), claiming it disrespected religious sentiments.

The issue drew political reactions as well, with Madhya Pradesh's then Home Minister Narottam Mishra terming the attire objectionable and calling for changes under threat of a state-wide ban. Director Siddharth Anand subsequently explained that the colour was selected randomly to complement the sunny beach setting without any hidden agenda. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) later directed modifications to select visuals before certifying the film.

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About 'King'

Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring vocals by Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran, is the debut track unveiled from King. The action entertainer marks the theatrical feature debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the project features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. King is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 24 December 2026 as a major holiday title.