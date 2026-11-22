Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut defended BJP's economy, countering Rahul Gandhi.

She questioned Congress's anti-women stance on reservation bill.

Separately, Ranaut visited Taj Mahal with her family.

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Indian economy and his remarks about the BJP and RSS being male-dominated. Taking aim at the opposition, she called Congress 'mahila virodhi' and defended BJP's handling of economic challenges.

Kangana Ranaut also visited the Taj Mahal earlier today with her family. She shared photographs from the outing on social media and also spoke about the monument's artistic and historical significance.

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Kangana Ranaut Defends BJP's Economic Record, Slams Rahul Gandhi

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the economy, Kangana said India’s economic performance remained strong despite the ongoing global challenges. She credited the BJP-led government with managing these pressures and took a swipe at the Congress leader.

Kangana Ranaut said, "Asia mai sabse zyada agar koi economy iss waqt aage hai, aur jitna bhi chahe war ho gaya, jitna bhi vaishvik arthik sankat jo aaya hua hai, usko bhi Bhartiya Janta Party ki jo sarkar hai kaise absorb kar rahi hai, kaise sambhal rahi hai, uska har din aap data dekhte hain, usme kisika kehni ki koi baat nahi hai. Lekin, Rahul Gandhi hain, jaise mai hamesha kehti hu ki 'Khisiyaai Billi Khamba noche', toh khamba nochne ka kaam toh karenge hi...vipaksh hain."[If there is any economy in Asia that is leading at the moment, it is India’s. Despite wars and the global economic crisis, you can see every day through the data how the BJP government is absorbing and managing these challenges. There is no need for anyone to say anything about it. But Rahul Gandhi, as I always say, ‘A frustrated cat scratches a pillar’, so he will keep doing what the opposition does.]

VIDEO | Agra: Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the economy and allegations that the BJP and RSS are male-dominated, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "Look at the economy in Asia. India is currently among the leading economies. Despite the wars and the global economic crisis, you can see every day how our BJP government is absorbing and handling the situation. This is not something anyone needs to tell you; you can look at the data yourself. But Rahul Gandhi, as I always say, is like a 'Khisiyaai Billi Khamba noche'. The Opposition will keep doing that....If the BJP is male-dominated, why is it fighting for the Women's Reservation Bill? And if these people have greater sympathy for women, why are they not allowing the Women's Reservation Bill to be passed? It is only the Congress that has an anti-women mindset." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2026

Kangana Questions Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

Kangana Ranaut also addressed Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the BJP and RSS were male-dominated organisations. She questioned the Congress’s position on the women’s reservation bill, arguing that the opposition had not supported its passage.

"Agar purush pradhan hain toh fir woh mahila aarakshan ka jo bill hai, uske liye kyun ladd rahe hain BJP? Aur agar ye logon ko mahilao se zyada sympathy hai toh fir woh mahila bill kyu nahi aane de rahe hain? Kitni baar bill laane se mana kar rahe hain, wahan par kuch behas nahi hone dete hain, aur jab laya bhi toh unhone gira diya, ye saare desh ne dekha. Mahila virodhi soch jo hai woh sirf Congress ki hai." [If the BJP is male-dominated, why is it fighting for the women’s reservation bill? And if these people have greater sympathy for women, why are they not allowing the bill to be passed? They have repeatedly refused to let it come up for discussion, and when it was brought forward, they defeated it. The entire country witnessed this. The anti-women mindset belongs only to the Congress.]

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Actor Visits Taj Mahal With Family

Away from the political exchange, Kangana also visited the Taj Mahal with her family. She posted photographs from the visit on her social media account, describing the monument as a remarkable meeting point of art and history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

The actor said she had visited the iconic monument before, but this time she had the opportunity to bring her family along.

"Bahut hi khoobsurat. Hamesha se hi ye adbhut sangam raha hai kala ka aur itihaas ka. Mai toh pehle bhi aayi hu par aaj ye saubhagya mila ki parivaar ko bhi lekar aane ka mauka mila," said Kangana. [Very beautiful. It has always been a remarkable coming together of art and history. I have visited before as well, but today I had the good fortune of bringing my family along.]