Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal PM Balendra Shah begins first state visit to India.

High-level meetings scheduled with Modi, Murmu, and Jaishankar.

Talks to focus on trade, energy, connectivity, and investment.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day State Visit, where he was received by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the November 22-23 visit marks Shah’s first trip to India since taking office in March 2026 and his first bilateral visit abroad as Prime Minister. His engagements are expected to focus on strengthening India-Nepal ties, with trade, energy cooperation, connectivity and infrastructure among the key priorities.

#WATCH | Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrives in Delhi; he is on a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit marks Shah's first visit to India since taking office in March 2026, as well as his first bilateral visit abroad in his capacity as Prime Minister. November 22, 2026

Modi-Shah Talks On Monday

Shah is leading a 34-member delegation, including Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal and Chief Adviser Kumar Byanjankar. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet him on Sunday.

#WATCH | Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Delhi. He is on a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit marks Shah's first visit to India since taking office in March 2026, as well as his first bilateral visit abroad in his capacity as Prime Minister. — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026

On Monday, Shah will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan and visit Rajghat before holding delegation-level talks with PM Modi at Hyderabad House. The leaders are expected to review bilateral ties and discuss regional and international issues. Shah will also call on President Droupadi Murmu, while PM Modi will host a luncheon for his counterpart and the delegation.

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Trade, Energy In Focus

The talks are expected to cover trade, transit, investment, energy, connectivity and infrastructure. Nepal has prioritised improved air connectivity and sought additional air entry routes through Indian airspace. However, the two sides have yet to finalise an agreement, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Several completed connectivity and energy projects are expected to be inaugurated, with foundation stones laid for new initiatives. The countries are also expected to exchange memorandums of understanding on education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

Business Engagement

A Nepal-India Business Forum will bring together business representatives to explore investment opportunities, with Shah expected to outline Nepal’s efforts to attract Indian investment.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the two neighbours share close ties rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links. It said the visit would continue regular high-level exchanges and underline New Delhi’s commitment to its partnership with Kathmandu under the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

Shah is expected to return to Kathmandu on Monday evening.

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