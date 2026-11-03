Britney Spears Accuses Family Of Harassment, Says They Made Her Feel Like A ‘Slave’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Britney Spears alleged family mistreatment, desiring a new family.

She detailed incidents involving sister Jamie Lynn and ex-partner.

Singer described recent public outing as a deliberate 'set up.'

Pop icon Britney Spears has made fresh allegations against her family, claiming that their behaviour left her feeling mistreated and controlled. In a recent Instagram post, the singer revisited painful experiences involving her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her former partner Kevin Federline, adding that she wants to find a “new family”.

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Britney Spears Accuses Family Of Mistreatment

Britney shared a still from the film Uptown Girls on Instagram. The image showed a child raising a middle finger towards someone outside the frame. Alongside it, the singer posted a lengthy caption in which she accused members of her family of harassment and mistreatment.

She wrote, “I will find a new family !!! Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy one time when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two week trips and Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house”.

The singer went on to describe how she felt during those experiences, alleging that her family had treated her unfairly despite her years of hard work.

“They made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad !!! I will find a new family”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

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Singer Recalls Another Upsetting Outing

The post comes after Britney spoke about an incident during a recent outing, claiming that she was deliberately made to wait before being taken outside at a time when photographers were ready to take pictures.

She shared a meme on Instagram carrying the text, “OMG !!!! YOU SCARED THE S**T OUT OF ME”.

In the accompanying caption, Britney expressed frustration over what she described as a “huge set up”. She also sarcastically thanked those around her for making her feel “beautiful” before directing a blunt message towards America.

She wrote, “Don’t just understand, take the time each day and second to REALLY UNDERSTAND how loved each and every one of us are. So loved in a country where we as humanity are never plotted against. “Know you might have to stay in the ladies room a bit longer because for some reason your instincts tell you the security you’re with has oddly made it an extra 15 minutes for your food to be paid for”.

“Dear Jesus knows the real innocence on my face to proceed with only food that’s supposed to be served hot but is dreadfully cold … Just happy to be there. When I decide to leave, a birdie tells me, ‘Yo inspector gadget! Remember that pink panther in grade school?’… Huge set up”, she added.

Britney also claimed that she was kept waiting outside after leaving the bathroom so that photographs could be taken.

(With inputs from IANS)