Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putin praised India's ancient civilisation and linguistic diversity.

Leaders discussed defence, trade, energy, and global developments.

PM Modi accepted Putin's invitation for future summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised India’s ancient civilisation and rich linguistic diversity, recalling a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which they discussed the country’s cultural heritage. His remarks highlighted the depth of India’s traditions and the many languages spoken across the country. The comments come amid continued efforts by New Delhi and Moscow to strengthen their longstanding strategic partnership.

Defence, Trade And Energy

Putin’s remarks highlighted his appreciation of India’s cultural heritage and linguistic diversity. He recalled his conversation with PM Modi, during which the two leaders discussed the country’s rich traditions and the many languages spoken across India.

VIDEO | Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Indian civilisation and its linguistic diversity; recalls conversation with PM Modi. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/WG9ApCRpqp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2026

The two leaders had earlier met in New Delhi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit. During their meeting, they reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across several areas, including defence, energy, trade, space, skill mobility and people-to-people exchanges.

They also welcomed the first-ever edition of Russia’s international industrial exhibition, INNOPROM India, held in the country from September 9 to 11. Both leaders described the event as an important platform for strengthening trade and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

PM Modi and President Putin also visited the exhibition and interacted with participating stakeholders.

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West Asia And Black Sea

The discussions also covered regional and global developments, including cooperation at multilateral forums and ways to advance the India-Russia partnership during India’s 2026 BRICS presidency.

The two leaders exchanged views on the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region. They expressed concern over the impact of these developments on maritime trade and the safety of Indian sailors.

PM Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward to resolve conflicts. He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to contributing to peace efforts.

Putin Invites PM Modi To Russia

Both leaders agreed to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Putin invited PM Modi to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation, with the dates for the meeting to be decided through diplomatic channels at a mutually convenient time.

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