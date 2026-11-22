Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP MLA Rekha Patra hospitalised, placed on ventilator support.

Traces of agricultural pesticide poison found in her body.

Her condition remains serious; health minister visited hospital.

BJP MLA Rekha Patra, who represents the Hingalganj constituency in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after her health deteriorated suddenly. She is undergoing treatment at RN Tagore Hospital in Mukundapur and has been placed on ventilator support. According to the hospital’s medico-legal report, traces of poison from an agricultural pesticide were found in her body.

Condition Remains Serious

Patra reportedly fell ill suddenly at her residence on Saturday, following which she was rushed to a nearby hospital. After receiving initial treatment, she was referred to Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital.

However, as her condition continued to deteriorate, doctors decided to shift her to RN Tagore Hospital in Kolkata for further treatment.

According to news agency IANS, BJP leader Archana Das Majumdar said the decision to move Patra to Kolkata was taken after her condition showed little improvement even after four hours.

Majumdar also told the media that Patra was stable and receiving treatment under the supervision of Dr Yudhajit Sengupta. She is currently on ventilator support.

State Health Minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay also visited the hospital to enquire about the BJP MLA’s health.

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Who Is Rekha Patra?

Rekha Patra was one of the prominent faces of the protests in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual harassment, land grabbing and extortion were levelled against suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

The BJP subsequently brought her into the party and fielded her from the Basirhat constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, she failed to win the seat.

Patra later contested the Assembly elections from Hingalganj and won, becoming a BJP MLA in West Bengal.

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