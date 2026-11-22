Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader Manmeet Singh criticized Diljit Dosanjh's song defense.

Singh urged Dosanjh to consider music's youth influence.

He cited Punjab's drug crisis and international artist comparison.

Singh urged Dosanjh to promote anti-drug messages, like Honey Singh.

BJP leader Manmeet Singh has criticised singer Diljit Dosanjh for defending songs that contain references to alcohol and drugs. He urged the singer to consider the influence his music may have on Punjab's younger generation. Singh said popular artists should use their reach to discourage substance abuse, particularly in a state grappling with a serious drug problem. The remarks come amid controversy surrounding Dosanjh's music and performances during his India tour, with authorities raising concerns over songs that allegedly promote alcohol, intoxicants and weapons.

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Manmeet Singh Questions Diljit Dosanjh's Responsibility Towards Punjab's Youth

Singh's comments followed Dosanjh's response to criticism of his songs during a concert in Ahmedabad. The singer had reportedly argued that international artists also use similar themes in their music.

Reacting to the remarks, the BJP leader said Dosanjh should consider the social realities in India, particularly in Punjab, where drug abuse remains a serious concern. He also referred to songs associated with gun culture and drew comparisons with the late Sidhu Moose Wala, arguing that music can influence young listeners.

He said, "Diljit Dosanjh ko hum btana chahte hain ki agar woh bhartiya nagrik hain aur woh bharat ke prati thodi zimmedari rakhte hain, toh aaj Punjab mai jo haalat hai, Diljit Dosanjh dekhen. Guns ke gaane ho, jo Sidhu Moose Wala gaate the aur Diljit Dosanjh jo gaane gaa rahe hain usse youth kitna attract ho raha hai. Isse youth drugs ki taraf, nashe ki taraf jaa raha hai." [We want to tell Diljit Dosanjh that if he is an Indian citizen and feels some responsibility towards the country, he should look at the current situation in Punjab. Whether it is songs about guns, such as those sung by Sidhu Moose Wala, or the songs Diljit Dosanjh is singing, young people are getting attracted to them. This is pushing the youth towards drugs and substance abuse.]

Hyderabad, Telangana: BJP leader Manmeet Singh says, "Diljit Dosanjh has once again said in Ahmedabad that international artists also use words related to drinking and getting high in their songs, so why should he not sing such songs? We want to tell Diljit Dosanjh that if he is an Indian citizen and feels any responsibility towards the country, he should look at the situation in Punjab today..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2026

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BJP Leader Cites Yo Yo Honey Singh As An Example

The BJP leader further urged Dosanjh to use his public influence to spread awareness about substance abuse. He also referred to singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, citing his decision to change his lifestyle as an example that could inspire others.

He added, "Puri country mai jitna nasha nahi bikta hai, aaj Punjab mai utna bikta hai. Aaj Diljit Dosanjh ek kadam uthaen, logon ko btaen ki nashe se dur rahe, kis prakaar Honey Singh ne aakr apni life change ki hai uska example de." [The amount of drugs sold across the entire country is comparable to what is being sold in Punjab today. Diljit Dosanjh should take a step forward and urge people to stay away from substance abuse. He should give the example of how Honey Singh came forward and changed his life.]