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Celeb Spotted | Ameesha Patel, Esha Deol, Amit Sadh And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Ameesha Patel, Esha Deol, Amit Sadh, Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma and other celebrities were spotted across Mumbai, turning heads with their stylish casual outfits and fashionable appearances.
Celeb Spotted | Ameesha Patel, Esha Deol and Amit Sadh were spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 21 Nov 2026 08:58 PM (IST)
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