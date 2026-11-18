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Celeb Spotted | Aditya Roy Kapur, Neetu Kapoor, Aisha Sharma And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Sonal Chauhan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neetu Kapoor and Aisha Sharma were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. Take a look at their latest public appearances.
Celeb Spotted | Sonal Chauhan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neetu Kapoor and Aisha Sharma spotted at different locations in Mumbai.
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Published at : 18 Nov 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
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