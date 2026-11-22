Diljit Dosanjh had an unexpected fan moment during his Ahmedabad concert when a woman from the audience approached him on stage and kissed him on the cheek. A video of the interaction, shared by Team Dosanjh on Instagram, has since gained attention on social media. The singer initially raised his arm as she leaned towards him, seemingly trying to maintain some distance, but later allowed her to kiss him. He also exchanged a few jokes with her, made a playful remark about his English, and presented her with a gift before she left the stage.

Diljit Dosanjh's Fan Interaction At Ahmedabad Concert

A video shared by Team Dosanjh on Instagram shows a female fan approaching Diljit while he was performing. As she moved closer, the singer raised his arm, seemingly to prevent her from getting too close. He later let her kiss him on the cheek.

Diljit also made the moment light-hearted with a joke. Reacting to the audience, he said, “Dekho gore bhangra paa rahe hain, ma’am (Look, white people are doing bhangra, ma’am). Thank you for coming up on my show. My English is not handsome; I am handsome."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

After the exchange, he continued performing and handed the fan a gift. She hugged him and kissed him on the cheek before leaving the stage. Diljit was seen blushing as he escorted her down.

Diljit Dosanjh Questions Double Standards Over Song Restrictions

The fan interaction was not the only moment from the Ahmedabad concert to attract attention. Diljit also spoke about restrictions on some of his songs and questioned what he described as different standards for Indian and international performers.

Referring to Coldplay's performance at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in January 2025, Diljit recalled how watching the British band's concert had inspired him to perform at the same venue. He then brought up their song 'Hymn for the Weekend' and its lyrics about feeling "drunk and high".

Comparing the response to Coldplay's music with the objections to his own songs, Diljit said, “Lekin ek baat main kahun aapse, jab Coldplay ka band gaata hai, wo gaata hai ‘I’m feeling drunk and high’, tab toh kisi ko dikkat nahi hoti. Agar Coldplay yahan pe aake gaate hain, ‘I’m feeling drunk and high’, toh kisi ko problem nahi hai. Diljit gaayega toh problem hai. Ye double standards kyun hain (Let me tell you one thing, though. When Coldplay’s band sings, they sing ‘I’m feeling drunk and high,’ and nobody has a problem with that. If Coldplay comes here and sings ‘I’m feeling drunk and high,’ nobody has an issue. If Diljit sings it, there’s a problem. Why these double standards)?"

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'I Was Born Right Here': Diljit On Being An Indian Artiste

Diljit also questioned why performers from other countries could sing in India without facing similar objections, while his own performances attracted criticism.

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He said, “Koi bahar se kalakaar aake gaayega, uski dikkat nahi hai. Diljit se dikkat hai. Mere ko kehte hain tu bahar se aaya hai. Aur mera janam toh yahin hua hai, main Honolulu thodi paida hua hoon (If an artist comes from abroad and sings, there is no problem with that. The problem is with Diljit. They tell me I’ve come from outside. I was born right here — it’s not like I was born in Honolulu)," he said.

Coldplay performed at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. Diljit's Ahmedabad concert has drawn attention for both his interaction with a fan and his remarks on song restrictions. Videos from the event continue to circulate on social media.