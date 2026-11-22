Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Political row erupted after Nitish Setu inauguration posters torn.

Viral video showed individuals damaging bridge promotional material.

JD(U) and BJP accused RJD of anti-development vandalism.

A political row has erupted in Bihar after posters linked to the inauguration of the Nitish Setu were torn down following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday, November 21. A video showing unidentified individuals damaging promotional material has gone viral on social media, prompting the JD(U) and BJP to target the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Leaders of both parties accused the opposition of being hostile to development.

Video Sparks Row

The controversy began after a video surfaced on social media showing several people pulling down and tearing posters and promotional material associated with the inauguration of the bridge.

JD(U) leaders, however, alleged that the individuals involved were supporters of the RJD, accusing the opposition party of displaying an anti-development attitude.

JD(U) Targets RJD

JD(U) spokesperson Naval Sharma criticised the RJD over the incident, alleging that the party had a history of corruption when it was in power.

He said that while Bihar had received a major development project, some people were responding by tearing down posters. Sharma alleged that such actions reflected their opposition to the state's development.

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UP Polls Enter Debate

Sharma also brought Uttar Pradesh's electoral politics into the controversy, pointing out that members of the opposition alliance were contesting elections in the state.

Appealing to voters in Uttar Pradesh, he said they must decide whether they wanted a government focused on development or one associated with vandalism and destruction.

BJP Launches Attack

BJP leader Mrityunjay Tiwari also condemned the poster vandalism, claiming that the incident exposed the mindset of those responsible.

He accused opposition of having little regard for development and warned that if such political forces came to power in Uttar Pradesh, they could lead the state towards lawlessness and criminal rule.

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