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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPM Modi Speaks To Pawan Kalyan After Surgery, Actor-Politician Says ‘I Remain Grateful’

PM Modi Speaks To Pawan Kalyan After Surgery, Actor-Politician Says ‘I Remain Grateful’

PM Modi spoke to Pawan Kalyan after his surgery and wished him speedy recovery. The actor-politician thanked the Prime Minister in a heartfelt response.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi inquired about Pawan Kalyan's well-being.
  • Kalyan underwent surgery after experiencing discomfort.
  • The actor-politician thanked PM Modi for his concern.
  • Doctors advised a recovery period of seven to ten days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan after the Janasena Party chief recently underwent surgery, drawing widespread attention across political and entertainment circles. The gesture quickly sparked reactions online, with fans praising the personal call and sending recovery wishes to the actor-politician.

Pawan Kalyan later responded with gratitude, sharing an emotional message that resonated strongly with supporters.

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PM Modi Wishes Pawan Kalyan Good Health

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi posted on X that he had spoken to Pawan Kalyan and enquired about his well-being.

“Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous, and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health.”

Pawan Kalyan's Heartfelt Reply

Replying to PM Modi’s message, Pawan Kalyan thanked the Prime Minister for taking time to personally speak with him after surgery.

“Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for your kind words and for taking the time to speak with me and enquire about my health following the surgery. Your concern, encouragement, and wishes for a speedy recovery give me great strength. I remain grateful for your continued guidance, support, and healing wishes.”

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Pawan Kalyan Health Update After Surgery

According to a statement issued by Political Secretary P Hariprasad, Pawan Kalyan had been dealing with health-related concerns for the past few months.

The issue intensified while he was reviewing administrative matters on Friday morning, after which he experienced severe discomfort. Following medical advice, he cancelled official programmes and visited hospital, where doctors conducted tests including an MRI scan.

After reviewing reports, doctors recommended surgery, which was carried out on Saturday evening.

Medical experts have advised rest for around seven to ten days before he resumes official duties. However, they also indicated that complete recovery may take longer and long-term precautions would be necessary.

Pawan Kalyan’s Recent Film And What’s Next

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan was recently seen in Telugu action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, co-starring Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna. The film released earlier this year and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi contact Pawan Kalyan?

Prime Minister Modi reached out to Pawan Kalyan to enquire about his well-being after the Janasena Party chief recently underwent surgery.

What was Pawan Kalyan's response to PM Modi's call?

Pawan Kalyan thanked the Prime Minister for his kind words and for taking the time to speak with him. He expressed that the concern and wishes for a speedy recovery give him great strength.

What led to Pawan Kalyan's surgery?

Pawan Kalyan experienced severe discomfort while reviewing administrative matters. After medical advice and tests, including an MRI scan, doctors recommended and performed surgery.

What is the expected recovery time for Pawan Kalyan after surgery?

Medical experts have advised around seven to ten days of rest before resuming official duties. However, complete recovery may take longer and require long-term precautions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi PM Modi 'Narendra Modi' Pawan Kalyan Health Update
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