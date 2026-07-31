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English NewsNewsIndiaJ&K: One Migrant Worker Killed, Another Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Kulgam

J&K: One Migrant Worker Killed, Another Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Kulgam

One migrant worker was killed and another seriously injured after unidentified terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 10:09 PM (IST)

One migrant worker was killed and another seriously injured after unidentified terrorists opened fire on them in the Killam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track the attackers.

Joint Search Operation July 30

The terror attack comes just a day after security forces uncovered a terrorist hideout inside a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district during a joint search operation on July 30.

During the operation, the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered ration supplies, cooking utensils and other items believed to have been used by terrorists. The hideout had been set up in a densely forested area, with thick vegetation and tall trees providing cover.

Following the discovery, security forces launched an extensive search operation, combing the forest to trace the terrorists.

In a recent operation in another remote area, security personnel had also recovered a ready-to-use improvised explosive device (IED), clothing and food supplies from a terrorist hideout.

Earlier, during a joint operation in the Thanamandi area, security forces seized 10 under-barrel grenade launchers (UBGLs), a damaged ammunition box and medical supplies from an underground hideout.

In another major search operation conducted on May 23, security forces recovered a large cache of automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifles and pistols, along with several kilograms of explosive material hidden inside caves and dense bushes.

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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 09:15 PM (IST)
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