PM Modi Congratulates Asmita Dey After CWG Gold; Harsh Singh Wins Men's Judo Title

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asmita Dey won judo gold, congratulated by Prime Minister Modi.

Harsh Singh secured judo gold, defeating Australia's Joshua Katz.

Asmita and Harsh's judo golds raised India's medal tally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Indian judokas Asmita Dey after she clinched gold medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026, describing their achievements as a proud moment for the nation.

Praising Asmita Dey's victory in the women's 48kg event, Modi said her performance would inspire future generations and help popularise judo across the country.

"A golden performance indeed! Proud of Asmita Dey for winning a Gold in the Judo Women's 48KG Final! This performance will always be remembered and will contribute towards Judo becoming even more popular. Best wishes for her endeavours ahead," the Prime Minister posted on X.

A golden performance indeed! Proud of Asmita Dey for winning a Gold in the Judo Women's 48KG Final! This performance will always be remembered and will contribute towards Judo becoming even more popular. Best wishes for her endeavours ahead. #CWG2026 pic.twitter.com/7quBu2GXcD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2026

'Dedicate this Medal To Mother': Harsh Singh

Later in the day, Harsh Singh added another gold to India's tally by defeating Australia's Joshua Katz in the men's 60kg final.

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After winning Gold medal, Singh said, "I am feeling really happy to win this medal for the country... We prepared to win today... I dedicate this medal to my mother... If qualified, I will prepare well for the Asian Games and give my best to win the medal."

#WATCH | Glasgow | Indian Judo Athlete and gold medallist Harsh Singh says, “I am feeling really happy to win this medal for the country... We prepared to win today... I dedicate this medal to my mother... If qualified, I will prepare well for the Asian Games and give my best to… https://t.co/9XbewAgl6U pic.twitter.com/lgn5bvMYka — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026

According to ESPN, Harsh secured victory by Waza-Ari (10-0) after producing a composed and disciplined display. Katz started the bout aggressively, but the Indian judoka defended resolutely, denying his opponent any scoring opportunities.

The contest remained evenly balanced, with both athletes exchanging attacks. Katz came close to pinning Harsh at one stage, but the Indian escaped before launching a counterattack of his own, ANI news agency reported.

The decisive moment came with 3:19 remaining, when Harsh executed a perfectly timed throw and followed it up with a pin to earn a Waza-Ari, sealing the Commonwealth Games title.

Ashmita Dey Wins Gold In 48kg Category

Harsh's triumph marked India's second judo gold of the Games after Asmita Dey's earlier success in the women's 48kg category. It also took India's overall gold medal tally to five.

After winning, Dey said, "“I am really happy to win this medal; This medal was very important for me, my state and my country… I dedicate it to my coach… My father, who passed away in December 2025, had supported me a lot, but I felt that everything was over after his death… But 2 months later, the Asian Games trials took place, in which I stood first at the national level...”

India has now won 19 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow — five gold, nine silver and five bronze.

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The country's gold medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (women's 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women's shot put F57), Dilip Gavit (men's 100m T47), Asmita Dey (women's 48kg judo) and Harsh Singh (men's 60kg judo).