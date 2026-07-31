'Questions Were My Weapon In Opposition, Solutions Are My Responsibility Now': Raghav Chadha

BJP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday responded to criticism over his silence during the NEET paper leak protests, saying his role had changed after moving from the Opposition to the treasury benches.

Speaking during the Rajya Sabha debate on the new law against paper leaks, Chadha said his responsibility was now to deliver solutions rather than raise questions.

'Questions Were My Weapon In Opposition'

Reflecting on his political transition, Chadha said, "Earlier, when I was in the Opposition, it was my job to raise questions, and I did it honestly. Now I am on the treasury benches, so my role has changed. My responsibility is no longer to ask questions but to provide solutions."

Cancer is not cured by Crocin.

Paper Leak is not cured by soundbites.

It needed a real institutional fix, and today we gave it one.



That is why I stood in support of the Public Examination Amendment Bill 2026. Because this is India's first real, institutional answer to paper… pic.twitter.com/qKeI5xFSM5 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 31, 2026

He added, "When I was in the Opposition, questions were my weapon. Today, I am on the treasury benches, and solutions are my responsibility."

Responding To Criticism Over 'Radio Silence'

Chadha, who has previously raised issues concerning students, the middle class, education and gig workers in Parliament, came under criticism after remaining silent while thousands of students protested in Delhi over the NEET paper leak.

Jab main opposition mein tha, tab Sawaal mera hathiyar tha. Aaj main treasury benches par hoon, ab Solution meri zimmedari hai.



Therefore, I made a promise to myself that I will speak on this issue in Parliament, when the system is getting fixed.



Kyonki mujhe headline nahin,… pic.twitter.com/19uZ5NESJs — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 31, 2026

Addressing the criticism, he said he had deliberately chosen not to speak until a solution was being implemented.

"Therefore, I made a promise to myself that I would speak on this issue in Parliament when the system was getting fixed."

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'I Wanted Outcomes, Not Headlines'

Chadha said his priority was to secure results instead of media attention.

"I did not want headlines. I wanted outcomes," he said.

He also said he did not need headlines or to "mark attendance" by speaking in front of cameras.

"I had made a promise to myself that I would speak about the matter in Parliament only when we could bring a solution and when the system was being fixed. And today is that historic day when the system is being fixed," he said.

Backs Anti-Paper Leak Law

Praising the government's decision to introduce a stricter law against paper leaks, Chadha said, "Just like cancer cannot be treated with Crocin, the paper leak menace cannot be controlled by mere soundbites. We need institutional reform, which our government has initiated."

Praises PM Modi's Response To Students

Chadha also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for responding to students' concerns.

"To every NEET student watching this: your anger is justified, your pain is real, your complaint against the system is genuine. When you voiced your concerns, the Hon'ble Prime Minister heard it, not just as a PM but as a guardian, just as the head of a family listens."

He further added, "Students demanded, government acted, and historic decisions have been taken."

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