India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Questions Were My Weapon In Opposition, Solutions Are My Responsibility Now': Raghav Chadha

'Questions Were My Weapon In Opposition, Solutions Are My Responsibility Now': Raghav Chadha

Explaining why he decided to speak on the issue at this stage, Chadha said, "Therefore, I made a promise to myself that I would speak on this issue in Parliament when the system was getting fixed."

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 07:07 PM (IST)

BJP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday responded to criticism over his silence during the NEET paper leak protests, saying his role had changed after moving from the Opposition to the treasury benches.

Speaking during the Rajya Sabha debate on the new law against paper leaks, Chadha said his responsibility was now to deliver solutions rather than raise questions.

'Questions Were My Weapon In Opposition'

Reflecting on his political transition, Chadha said, "Earlier, when I was in the Opposition, it was my job to raise questions, and I did it honestly. Now I am on the treasury benches, so my role has changed. My responsibility is no longer to ask questions but to provide solutions."

He added, "When I was in the Opposition, questions were my weapon. Today, I am on the treasury benches, and solutions are my responsibility."

Responding To Criticism Over 'Radio Silence'

Chadha, who has previously raised issues concerning students, the middle class, education and gig workers in Parliament, came under criticism after remaining silent while thousands of students protested in Delhi over the NEET paper leak.

Addressing the criticism, he said he had deliberately chosen not to speak until a solution was being implemented.

"Therefore, I made a promise to myself that I would speak on this issue in Parliament when the system was getting fixed."

ALSO READ: Odesa Ship Attack: Two Indians Safe, Two Still Missing, Says MEA

'I Wanted Outcomes, Not Headlines'

Chadha said his priority was to secure results instead of media attention.

"I did not want headlines. I wanted outcomes," he said.

He also said he did not need headlines or to "mark attendance" by speaking in front of cameras.

"I had made a promise to myself that I would speak about the matter in Parliament only when we could bring a solution and when the system was being fixed. And today is that historic day when the system is being fixed," he said.

Backs Anti-Paper Leak Law

Praising the government's decision to introduce a stricter law against paper leaks, Chadha said, "Just like cancer cannot be treated with Crocin, the paper leak menace cannot be controlled by mere soundbites. We need institutional reform, which our government has initiated."

Praises PM Modi's Response To Students

Chadha also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for responding to students' concerns.

"To every NEET student watching this: your anger is justified, your pain is real, your complaint against the system is genuine. When you voiced your concerns, the Hon'ble Prime Minister heard it, not just as a PM but as a guardian, just as the head of a family listens."

He further added, "Students demanded, government acted, and historic decisions have been taken."

ALSO READ: 'Aap BJP Ke Ho Kya?': Rahul Gandhi's Reply To Question On Injured Delhi Police

Before You Go

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Raghav Chadha's role changed in Parliament?

After moving from the Opposition to the treasury benches, his focus shifted. He now aims to find solutions, whereas previously he used questions as a weapon.

What was Raghav Chadha's priority when speaking on the issue?

His priority was to achieve outcomes rather than attract attention or headlines. He wanted results from his efforts.

Why did Raghav Chadha choose to speak on the issue at this time?

He decided to speak when the system was getting fixed. He had made a promise to himself to address the issue under those circumstances.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 31 Jul 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Opposition Raghav Chaddha BJP NEET Paper Leak Row PARLIAMENT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Questions Were My Weapon In Opposition, Solutions Are My Responsibility Now': Raghav Chadha
'Questions Were My Weapon, Solutions Are My Responsibility Now': Raghav Chadha
India
Rs 19.33 Cr EPFO Fraud: CBI Registers FIR Against Two Nokia Employees
Rs 19.33 Cr EPFO Fraud: CBI Registers FIR Against Two Nokia Employees
India
PM Modi Speaks With New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Pledges Stronger India-UK Ties
PM Modi Speaks With New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Pledges Stronger India-UK Ties
India
Odesa Ship Attack: Two Indians Safe, Two Still Missing, Says MEA
Odesa Ship Attack: Two Indians Safe, Two Still Missing, Says MEA
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate
PARLIAMENT SHOWDOWN: Pappu Yadav’s Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP-Saints Backlash
DELHI PROTEST UPDATE: Injured Cops’ Families Reject Claims Of Police Excess, Demand Fair View
POLITICAL STORM: Pappu Yadav’s Ram Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP Counterattack
PARLIAMENT UPDATE: Pappu Yadav’s Protest Over Temple Donations Grabs Attention Amid House Chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget