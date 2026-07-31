Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams 'Ramayana' Trailer; Questions VFX, Casting And Costumes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer released, sparking mixed reactions.

Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised trailer's casting, VFX, costumes, and music.

Nitish Bharadwaj praised trailer, foreseeing potential international recognition.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to dominate headlines following the release of its much-awaited trailer. While the epic has been praised by many for its scale, visuals and performances, it has also received mixed reactions on social media. Among those expressing disappointment is Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who has questioned several aspects of the film.Sharing her views online, Chaturvedi said she was not impressed by the trailer and suggested that the classic Doordarshan adaptation of Ramayan still remains unmatched.

Questions Raised Over Casting, Visual Effects

In a post on social media, Priyanka Chaturvedi said the trailer did not live up to the expectations surrounding the film. She criticised what she described as the casting, visual effects, costume design and music, adding that greater emphasis appeared to have been placed on VFX than on performances.

Now I know why they kept the Ramayana promo under wraps, simply because it is hardly worth the hype they tried to create.

Misplaced casting, vfx>acting, bizarre costumes and music which could have been better.

The DD Ramayana will last generations clearly! — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 30, 2026

ALSO READ | 'Maza Aa gaya': Gauahar Khan Reacts To Ex-Boyfriend Kushal Tandon Kissing Husband Zaid Darbar On Alliance

She also remarked that the original Doordarshan version of Ramayan would continue to hold a special place for generations, despite the scale and ambition of the new adaptation.

Praise And Criticism Continue To Divide Audiences

While Chaturvedi's comments have sparked fresh debate online, the trailer has also received significant appreciation from fans and members of the film industry. Television actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who famously portrayed Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, praised the film after watching the trailer and expressed confidence that it had the potential to earn international recognition.

ALSO READ | Shehnaaz Gill Sings ‘Ki Keha’ After Ishqnama Release, Fans Demand Full Version | WATCH

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.