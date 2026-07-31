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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chaturvedi Slams 'Ramayana' Trailer; Questions VFX, Casting And Costumes

Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams 'Ramayana' Trailer; Questions VFX, Casting And Costumes

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the 'Ramayana' trailer, questioning its casting, VFX and costumes, and said Doordarshan's classic 'Ramayan' remains unmatched.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer released, sparking mixed reactions.
  • Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised trailer's casting, VFX, costumes, and music.
  • Nitish Bharadwaj praised trailer, foreseeing potential international recognition.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to dominate headlines following the release of its much-awaited trailer. While the epic has been praised by many for its scale, visuals and performances, it has also received mixed reactions on social media. Among those expressing disappointment is Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who has questioned several aspects of the film.Sharing her views online, Chaturvedi said she was not impressed by the trailer and suggested that the classic Doordarshan adaptation of Ramayan still remains unmatched.

Questions Raised Over Casting, Visual Effects

In a post on social media, Priyanka Chaturvedi said the trailer did not live up to the expectations surrounding the film. She criticised what she described as the casting, visual effects, costume design and music, adding that greater emphasis appeared to have been placed on VFX than on performances.

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She also remarked that the original Doordarshan version of Ramayan would continue to hold a special place for generations, despite the scale and ambition of the new adaptation.

Praise And Criticism Continue To Divide Audiences

While Chaturvedi's comments have sparked fresh debate online, the trailer has also received significant appreciation from fans and members of the film industry. Television actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who famously portrayed Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, praised the film after watching the trailer and expressed confidence that it had the potential to earn international recognition.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of reactions has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer received?

The trailer has received mixed reactions from audiences. While many praised its scale and visuals, others, like Priyanka Chaturvedi, expressed disappointment over various aspects.

What specific criticisms were raised about the Ramayana trailer?

Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the casting, visual effects, costume design, and music. She also stated that greater emphasis appeared to have been placed on VFX than on performances.

Who are the main actors in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and when is it releasing?

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The two-part epic is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
RAMAYAN Priyanka Chaturvedi SHiv Sena
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