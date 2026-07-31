She apologized for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister during a protest. She expressed deep shame, describing the incident as her
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ABP Exclusive: Girl Accused Of Abusing PM Modi In CJP protest Says 'I'm 15', Apologises; How Did Complainant Respond?
A girl claiming to be 15 apologised for offensive remarks against PM Modi during a CJP protest. The FIR complainant later admitted relying on an unverified social media comment about her age.
- Girl deeply ashamed, apologized for remarks against PM Modi.
- Girl, 15, claimed being misled by others at protest.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the girl involved in the protest issue an apology?
What is the dispute regarding the girl's age?
The girl claims to be 15 years old, while the complainant identified her as 25. The complainant relied on unverified information found in the comments section of a viral video.
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ABP Exclusive: Girl Accused Of Abusing PM Modi Says 'I'm 15'; What Did Complainant Say?
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