A girl who allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest has issued a public apology, saying she was "deeply ashamed" and describing the incident as her "first and last mistake".

In a video message, the girl claimed she is 15 years old and said she was influenced by people around her at the protest.

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'I Was Misled By Others'

"I had gone to Connaught Place with my friends, where a protest was taking place. I had a soft drink there, and several groups were raising slogans and abusing the Prime Minister. I got carried away by them and said many things," she said.

"I am only 15 years old. What I did is not worthy of forgiveness. I used very offensive language, but this will be my first and last mistake. I will never do anything like this again," she added.

'I Am Unable To Even Raise My Eyes'

The girl apologised to the nation, saying she was overwhelmed with guilt.

"I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed that I cannot even raise my eyes. I sincerely seek forgiveness from everyone," she said.

FIR Registered Over Slogans

A Zero FIR was registered on July 29, 2026, over alleged objectionable slogans raised during the July 23 protest at Jantar Mantar. The complainant accused the girl of using abusive language and insulting the dignity of the Prime Minister's office.

The case was registered under Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Zero FIR has since been transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi, which will conduct the investigation and take further legal action.

Lawyer Explains Age Discrepancy

The case has also sparked controversy after Supreme Court lawyer Smriti Singh Chandel, who filed the complaint, identified the girl as 25 years old, while the girl has claimed to be 15.

Speaking to ABP News, Chandel said she relied on information posted in the comments section of the viral video, where someone had identified the girl as "Ruchika Singh", aged 25, and working at a salon.

She said she filed the FIR in Noida based on that information without independently verifying the girl's identity or age.

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When asked why she relied on unverified social media information despite being an advocate, Chandel said that FIRs can also be registered against unknown persons and that it was the responsibility of the police to establish the accused's identity and age during the investigation.

Smriti Singh Chandel is also the women's wing president of the Ghaziabad unit of the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, the political party led by Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya.