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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh Attend 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Success Party; Allu Arjun Also Snapped
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh Attend 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Success Party; Allu Arjun also snapped at the airport
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh Attend 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Success Party; Allu Arjun Also Snapped
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Jahnvi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedika Kumar And many Others Snapped At Spiderman Movie Screening
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ABP Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Riteish-Genelia, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty And More Spotted In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhter At Batwara 1947 Trailer Launch; Ranbir Kapoor Snapped In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Raveena Tandon, Raghav Juyal, Emraan Hashmi, Bharti Singh - Who Made Heads Turn In Mumbai
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma To Arjun Kapoor: Stars Seen Across Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood Celebrities Neha Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Vikrant Massey, Rhea Chakraborty And Pragya Jaiswal Snapped In Mumbai
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Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh Attend 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Success Party; Allu Arjun Also Snapped
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Jahnvi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedika Kumar And many Others Snapped At Spiderman Movie Screening
Nayanima Basu
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