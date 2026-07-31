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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh Attend 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Success Party; Allu Arjun Also Snapped

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh Attend 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Success Party; Allu Arjun Also Snapped

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh Attend 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Success Party; Allu Arjun also snapped at the airport

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh Attend 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Success Party; Allu Arjun also snapped at the airport

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

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Imtiaz Ali posing in a dark green utility jacket over a brown graphic t-shirt at success party of Main Vaapas Aaunga.
Imtiaz Ali posing in a dark green utility jacket over a brown graphic t-shirt at success party of Main Vaapas Aaunga.
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Sharvari Wagh spotted wearing a casual yet chic outfit featuring a blazer and jeans at movie success party.
Sharvari Wagh spotted wearing a casual yet chic outfit featuring a blazer and jeans at movie success party.
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Manish Chaudhary snapped at the movie success part wearing classic white shirt and black trousers in Mumbai.
Manish Chaudhary snapped at the movie success part wearing classic white shirt and black trousers in Mumbai.
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Shiv Thakare snapped at Andheri outside a temple wearing a yellow rockstar printed jersey.
Shiv Thakare snapped at Andheri outside a temple wearing a yellow rockstar printed jersey.
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Nataša Stanković spotted Mumbai wearing a Zara Floral Print Volume Dress in ecru/red, featuring a sweetheart neckline and a pleated skirt.
Nataša Stanković spotted Mumbai wearing a Zara Floral Print Volume Dress in ecru/red, featuring a sweetheart neckline and a pleated skirt.
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Allu Arjun arriving at an airport in a dark blue denim jacket and matching trouser.
Allu Arjun arriving at an airport in a dark blue denim jacket and matching trouser.
Published at : 31 Jul 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imtiaz Ali Allu Arjun Sharvari Wagh ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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