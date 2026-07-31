'Ruthless Force Against Civilians': India Condemns Pakistan's PoJK Crackdown

India strongly condemned Pakistan's crackdown, accusing it of using
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'Pak Trained Mujahideen Turned Against State': India Slams Islamabd For Crackdown On Civilians In PoJK
India condemned Pakistan's crackdown on PoJK protesters, alleging over 40 deaths and urging global accountability. As protests entered Day 51, fresh firing reportedly killed six in Rawalakot.
- India condemned Pakistan's ruthless force against PoJK civilian protesters.
- Protests entered 51st day; Rangers reportedly killed 42 people.
- Rangers assaulted residents; protesters called for election boycott.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is India's stance on the protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)?
What are the alleged consequences of the crackdown in PoJK?
The crackdown has reportedly resulted in over 40 deaths and many injuries. Protesters allege Pakistani Rangers and Frontier Corps are using targeted firing against demonstrators.
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