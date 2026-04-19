Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Aakhiri Sawal’ Drops Sign Language Teaser, Fans Call It A Game Changer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film teaser released in Indian Sign Language for inclusivity.

Movie explores lesser-known aspects of RSS history.

Directed by Abhijit Mohan Warang, produced by Nikhil Nanda.

Story, screenplay, and dialogues by Utkarsh Naithani.

The teaser of Aakhiri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt, was first unveiled on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, and it immediately caught attention for its unique presentation. Ever since then, the film has got the audiences excited and thrilled. Now, just days before its release, the makers have taken a thoughtful and impactful initiative by releasing the teaser of the film in Indian Sign Language.

ALSO READ | Mahavatar Parshuram First Look Out: Hombale Films Begins Epic New Chapter After Mahavatar Narsimha

This move has been made keeping in mind audiences who are hearing impaired or those who find it difficult to understand audio content. In an industry where such inclusive efforts are still rare, this initiative is being widely appreciated. It clearly reflects the makers’ intention to ensure that the story and emotions of the film reach every section of the society.

Now this is something new.#SanjayDutt led #AakhriSawal has its teaser in Indian Sign Language, and the same would be the case with the film as well when it releases on 8th May.



A progressive step indeed towards inclusive storytelling.#AakhriSawalTeaser… pic.twitter.com/kgd9oQSwXN — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) April 19, 2026

What is the film about?

The subject of Aakhiri Sawal itself adds to the curiosity. Reports suggest that the film will explore lesser-known aspects of the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), bringing stories to the big screen that have rarely been portrayed before. This unique theme is one of the key reasons why the film is already receiving alot of attention online.

ALSO READ | Charlize Theron Slams Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Reckless’ Ballet Remark, Says AI Could Do His Job One Day

Strong team behind the project

As soon as the teaser dropped, it became a topic of discussion online, with audiences showing keen interest in its content and concept.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijit Mohan Warang, while it is produced by Nikhil Nanda. The production team also includes several experienced names like Dhanraj Nathwani, co-producers including Ujjwal Anand, Gaurav Dubey, and Puneet Nanda.

The story, screenplay, and dialogues have been written by Utkarsh Naithani, which further raises expectations around the film’s narrative quality. With a strong team and a meaningful approach, Aakhiri Sawal is shaping up to be a film that not only entertains but also aims to connect with a wider audience.