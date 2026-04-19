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HomeEntertainmentMoviesSanjay Dutt’s ‘Aakhiri Sawal’ Drops Sign Language Teaser, Fans Call It A Game Changer

Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Aakhiri Sawal’ Drops Sign Language Teaser, Fans Call It A Game Changer

Sanjay Dutt’s Aakhiri Sawal takes a progressive step by releasing its teaser in Indian Sign Language, making the film more inclusive ahead of its May 8 release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film teaser released in Indian Sign Language for inclusivity.
  • Movie explores lesser-known aspects of RSS history.
  • Directed by Abhijit Mohan Warang, produced by Nikhil Nanda.
  • Story, screenplay, and dialogues by Utkarsh Naithani.

The teaser of Aakhiri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt, was first unveiled on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, and it immediately caught attention for its unique presentation. Ever since then, the film has got the audiences excited and thrilled. Now, just days before its release, the makers have taken a thoughtful and impactful initiative by releasing the teaser of the film in Indian Sign Language.

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This move has been made keeping in mind audiences who are hearing impaired or those who find it difficult to understand audio content. In an industry where such inclusive efforts are still rare, this initiative is being widely appreciated. It clearly reflects the makers’ intention to ensure that the story and emotions of the film reach every section of the society.

What is the film about?

The subject of Aakhiri Sawal itself adds to the curiosity. Reports suggest that the film will explore lesser-known aspects of the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), bringing stories to the big screen that have rarely been portrayed before. This unique theme is one of the key reasons why the film is already receiving alot of attention online.

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Strong team behind the project

As soon as the teaser dropped, it became a topic of discussion online, with audiences showing keen interest in its content and concept. 

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijit Mohan Warang, while it is produced by Nikhil Nanda. The production team also includes several experienced names like Dhanraj Nathwani, co-producers including Ujjwal Anand, Gaurav Dubey, and Puneet Nanda.

The story, screenplay, and dialogues have been written by Utkarsh Naithani, which further raises expectations around the film’s narrative quality. With a strong team and a meaningful approach, Aakhiri Sawal is shaping up to be a film that not only entertains but also aims to connect with a wider audience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the film Aakhiri Sawal about?

The film is reported to explore lesser-known historical aspects of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), presenting stories rarely seen on screen.

Why was the teaser of Aakhiri Sawal released in Indian Sign Language?

This initiative was made to include audiences who are hearing impaired or find audio content difficult to understand, ensuring the film's story and emotions reach everyone.

Who is directing and producing Aakhiri Sawal?

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijit Mohan Warang and produced by Nikhil Nanda.

Who wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Aakhiri Sawal?

The story, screenplay, and dialogues for Aakhiri Sawal have been written by Utkarsh Naithani.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Aakhri Sawal Aakhri Sawal Teaser Sanjay Dutt Movies
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