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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKiara Advani Opens Up About 'Toxic': 'I Had Been Waiting For A Role Like Nadia'

Kiara Advani Opens Up About 'Toxic': 'I Had Been Waiting For A Role Like Nadia'

Kiara Advani says her role as Nadia in 'Toxic' is the character she had long awaited. On her birthday, the makers unveiled a new poster, adding to fans' excitement for the film.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kiara Advani discussed her character 'Nadia' from 'Toxic'.
  • She found Nadia’s role emotionally deep, complex, and fulfilling.
  • Advani highlighted every female character's distinct identity and purpose.
  • The action thriller 'Toxic' releases August 26, starring Yash.

Kiara Advani, who is celebrating her birthday today, has shared fresh insights into her role in the much-awaited action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. As excitement around the film continues to grow, the makers marked the occasion by unveiling a new poster featuring Kiara's character, Nadia. The actress also spoke about what drew her to the role, saying it offered the emotional depth and complexity she had long been searching for.

'Nadia Has Everything I Was Looking For'

In an interview with Femina, Kiara revealed that she was instantly captivated when director Geetu Mohandas narrated the script.

She described Nadia as a layered character who embodies vulnerability, strength and loneliness, adding that the role fulfilled everything she had been hoping to find in a film. Kiara said she now feels ready to take on more demanding and emotionally challenging characters.

The actress also explained that she spends considerable time understanding a character's mindset, relationships and motivations before working on body language, costumes and screen presence.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TOXIC (@toxic_themovie)

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Kiara Says Every Character In 'Toxic' Has A Purpose

Addressing discussions around the film's female characters, Kiara said every woman in Toxic has a distinct identity and an important place in the story. She added that audiences would enjoy seeing each character and praised the collaborative atmosphere on set, saying the cast constantly encouraged one another.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

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Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara. The action crime thriller is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 26.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of the film starring Kiara Advani?

The film is titled 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. It is an action crime thriller.

What drew Kiara Advani to her role in 'Toxic'?

Kiara was instantly captivated by the script and found her character, Nadia, offered the emotional depth and complexity she had long been searching for.

Who directed 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'?

The action crime thriller 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

When is 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' scheduled to be released?

The film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 26.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
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