Kiara Advani Opens Up About 'Toxic': 'I Had Been Waiting For A Role Like Nadia'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kiara Advani discussed her character 'Nadia' from 'Toxic'.

She found Nadia’s role emotionally deep, complex, and fulfilling.

Advani highlighted every female character's distinct identity and purpose.

The action thriller 'Toxic' releases August 26, starring Yash.

Kiara Advani, who is celebrating her birthday today, has shared fresh insights into her role in the much-awaited action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. As excitement around the film continues to grow, the makers marked the occasion by unveiling a new poster featuring Kiara's character, Nadia. The actress also spoke about what drew her to the role, saying it offered the emotional depth and complexity she had long been searching for.

'Nadia Has Everything I Was Looking For'

In an interview with Femina, Kiara revealed that she was instantly captivated when director Geetu Mohandas narrated the script.

She described Nadia as a layered character who embodies vulnerability, strength and loneliness, adding that the role fulfilled everything she had been hoping to find in a film. Kiara said she now feels ready to take on more demanding and emotionally challenging characters.

The actress also explained that she spends considerable time understanding a character's mindset, relationships and motivations before working on body language, costumes and screen presence.

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Kiara Says Every Character In 'Toxic' Has A Purpose

Addressing discussions around the film's female characters, Kiara said every woman in Toxic has a distinct identity and an important place in the story. She added that audiences would enjoy seeing each character and praised the collaborative atmosphere on set, saying the cast constantly encouraged one another.

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Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara. The action crime thriller is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 26.