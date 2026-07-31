Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian FM, Urges Protection Of Commercial Shipping

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday said he held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and conveyed India's deep concerns over the ongoing hostilities in the region.

India Urges Protection Of Commercial Shipping

Sharing details of the conversation, Jaishankar said India strongly urged that commercial shipping and seafarers should not be targeted under any circumstances.

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"Had a tele-conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region.

Had a tele-conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region.



Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party.… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 31, 2026

Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party."

Iran Shares Its Perspective

Jaishankar said he was briefed by the Iranian foreign minister on Tehran's perspective regarding the current developments and the discussions underway.

"Was apprised of Iran's perspective of current developments and discussions underway."

India Reiterates Support For Dialogue

The External Affairs Minister reiterated India's consistent position in favour of a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing tensions.

"India is always supportive of dialogue and diplomacy."