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English NewsNewsJaishankar Speaks To Iranian FM, Urges Protection Of Commercial Shipping

Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian FM, Urges Protection Of Commercial Shipping

Sharing details of the conversation, Jaishankar said India strongly urged that commercial shipping and seafarers should not be targeted under any circumstances.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 09:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jaishankar conveyed India's deep concerns regarding regional hostilities.
  • India strongly urged protection for commercial shipping and seafarers.
  • Iranian FM briefed Jaishankar on Tehran's perspective and discussions.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday said he held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and conveyed India's deep concerns over the ongoing hostilities in the region.

India Urges Protection Of Commercial Shipping

Sharing details of the conversation, Jaishankar said India strongly urged that commercial shipping and seafarers should not be targeted under any circumstances.

ALSO READ: J&K: One Killed, Another Injured As Terrorists Open Fire On Non-Locals In Kulgam

"Had a tele-conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region.

Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party."

Iran Shares Its Perspective

Jaishankar said he was briefed by the Iranian foreign minister on Tehran's perspective regarding the current developments and the discussions underway.

"Was apprised of Iran's perspective of current developments and discussions underway."

India Reiterates Support For Dialogue

The External Affairs Minister reiterated India's consistent position in favour of a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing tensions.

"India is always supportive of dialogue and diplomacy."

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speak with?

He held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Jaishankar conveyed India's deep concerns regarding ongoing hostilities in the region.

What did India urge regarding commercial shipping?

India strongly urged that commercial shipping and seafarers should not be targeted under any circumstances. India condemns any such attacks by any party.

What is India's position on resolving regional tensions?

India consistently supports a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing tensions. The External Affairs Minister reiterated India's position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar Iranian FM Jaishankar Speaks To Iran FM Iranian Finance Minister Protection Of Commercial Shipping
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