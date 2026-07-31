He held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Jaishankar conveyed India's deep concerns regarding ongoing hostilities in the region.
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Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian FM, Urges Protection Of Commercial Shipping
Sharing details of the conversation, Jaishankar said India strongly urged that commercial shipping and seafarers should not be targeted under any circumstances.
- Jaishankar conveyed India's deep concerns regarding regional hostilities.
- India strongly urged protection for commercial shipping and seafarers.
- Iranian FM briefed Jaishankar on Tehran's perspective and discussions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who did External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speak with?
What did India urge regarding commercial shipping?
India strongly urged that commercial shipping and seafarers should not be targeted under any circumstances. India condemns any such attacks by any party.
What is India's position on resolving regional tensions?
India consistently supports a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing tensions. The External Affairs Minister reiterated India's position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.
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