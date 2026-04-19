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HomeEntertainment‘No Proper Meals On Set’: Archana Puran Singh Slams Film Industry’s Cost-Cutting Culture, Calls Out Long Working Hours

‘No Proper Meals On Set’: Archana Puran Singh Slams Film Industry’s Cost-Cutting Culture, Calls Out Long Working Hours

Archana Puran Singh exposes harsh realities of film sets, alleging no proper meals and extreme cost-cutting. Other actors like Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao react.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Archana Puran Singh highlights long film set hours exceeding 12 hours.
  • Crew, including lightmen, lack proper food and facilities.
  • Actors Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao echo concerns on breaks.
  • Deepika Padukone previously advocated for eight-hour workdays.

The truth behind the glamour of the film industry has once again come to light. Actors are now openly speaking about long working hours and the lack of basic facilities on sets. In a recent conversation, Archana Puran Singh shared her thoughts on the issue and highlighted how people working on film sets often don’t get even the basic necessities.

Archana Calls Out Production Houses

Speaking to News18, Archana Puran Singh said that working hours on sets often stretch far beyond what is officially scheduled. “Many times, we end up working more than 12 hours, sometimes even 13-14 hours. They make us work long hours and don’t even provide proper lunch breaks. This is not just about saving money, it reflects a poor mindset,” she said.

She also pointed out how crew members, especially lightmen who stand under the sun for hours, are not taken care of properly. “They don’t even get proper food. They don’t have assistants who can get them fruits or anything. This is very wrong. Some production houses are so strict about food that people jokingly identify them by how they serve meals,” she added.

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Other Actors Also Speak Up

Actor Sanya Malhotra also shared that due to hectic shooting schedules, essential breaks like lunch are often ignored. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao believes that with better planning, it is absolutely possible to provide timely meals and rest.

According to him, “If schedules are managed properly, giving people food and rest on time is not difficult. Everyone on set deserves basic care.” Actor Abhishek Banerjee added that such small issues actually reflect a bigger mindset, where cost-cutting comes at the expense of people’s basic needs.

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Deepika Had Raised The Issue Earlier

This is not a new concern. Many actors have spoken about it in the past as well. Last year, Deepika Padukone also raised concerns about long working hours. Reports suggested that she even walked out of certain projects because her demand for an 8-hour shift was not met.

She has previously stated that overworking has become normal in the industry, and it’s something that needs to change.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main concerns raised by actors about film industry working conditions?

Actors are speaking out about excessively long working hours, often exceeding 12-14 hours, and the lack of proper lunch breaks.

Are crew members on film sets adequately cared for?

No, crew members, especially lightmen, often lack proper food and assistance, highlighting issues with production house mindset.

Is better planning the solution to these issues?

Rajkummar Rao believes that with proper schedule management, providing timely meals and rest is achievable and everyone deserves basic care.

Have other actors previously raised concerns about working hours?

Yes, Deepika Padukone has also voiced concerns about long working hours in the past, advocating for an 8-hour shift.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Archana Puran Singh Production Houses Archana Puran Shows
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