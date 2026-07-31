Quote Of The Day | Sam Altman's Insightful Advice On Finding Meaningful Work

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Altman shared this insight on X, reflecting his career.

Sam Altman, entrepreneur, investor, and CEO of OpenAI, is widely recognised for his perspectives on innovation, startups, and long-term career success. His quote, "If you can't figure out what kind of work you like, pay attention to what's easy to concentrate on and gives you energy vs. what makes you tune out and feel tired," encourages people to look inward rather than chase conventional definitions of success. Instead of choosing a career based solely on prestige or financial rewards, Altman suggests paying attention to the work that naturally sparks curiosity, focus, and enthusiasm. His advice reminds us that sustained success often comes from doing work that energises rather than drains us.

Quote And Meaning

"If you can't figure out what kind of work you like, pay attention to what's easy to concentrate on and gives you energy vs. what makes you tune out and feel tired." — Sam Altman

The quote highlights the importance of self-awareness when making career decisions. Altman believes that the tasks we naturally enjoy and can focus on for long periods often reveal our true strengths and interests. Rather than forcing ourselves into roles that leave us exhausted or disengaged, he encourages people to identify activities that generate excitement and motivation. The message suggests that passion is not always discovered instantly—it can often be recognised by observing where our energy naturally flows.

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When And Where Was It Said?

Sam Altman shared this advice in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he frequently offers insights on careers, entrepreneurship, productivity, and personal growth. The statement quickly resonated with students, professionals, and aspiring founders because of its simple yet practical approach to finding meaningful work.

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Throughout his career, Altman has consistently encouraged people to pursue opportunities that align with their curiosity and long-term interests instead of following traditional career paths without reflection. Having led successful startups, served as president of Y Combinator, and later becoming CEO of OpenAI, his experiences have reinforced his belief that the most rewarding careers are built by focusing on work that feels engaging, purposeful, and intellectually energising.