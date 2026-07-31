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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | Sam Altman's Insightful Advice On Finding Meaningful Work

Quote Of The Day | Sam Altman's Insightful Advice On Finding Meaningful Work

Sam Altman's inspiring quote encourages people to choose work that energises them. His practical advice highlights how focus, curiosity, and passion can lead to a more meaningful career.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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  • Altman shared this insight on X, reflecting his career.

Sam Altman, entrepreneur, investor, and CEO of OpenAI, is widely recognised for his perspectives on innovation, startups, and long-term career success. His quote, "If you can't figure out what kind of work you like, pay attention to what's easy to concentrate on and gives you energy vs. what makes you tune out and feel tired," encourages people to look inward rather than chase conventional definitions of success. Instead of choosing a career based solely on prestige or financial rewards, Altman suggests paying attention to the work that naturally sparks curiosity, focus, and enthusiasm. His advice reminds us that sustained success often comes from doing work that energises rather than drains us.

Quote And Meaning

"If you can't figure out what kind of work you like, pay attention to what's easy to concentrate on and gives you energy vs. what makes you tune out and feel tired." — Sam Altman

The quote highlights the importance of self-awareness when making career decisions. Altman believes that the tasks we naturally enjoy and can focus on for long periods often reveal our true strengths and interests. Rather than forcing ourselves into roles that leave us exhausted or disengaged, he encourages people to identify activities that generate excitement and motivation. The message suggests that passion is not always discovered instantly—it can often be recognised by observing where our energy naturally flows.

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When And Where Was It Said?

Sam Altman shared this advice in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he frequently offers insights on careers, entrepreneurship, productivity, and personal growth. The statement quickly resonated with students, professionals, and aspiring founders because of its simple yet practical approach to finding meaningful work.

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Throughout his career, Altman has consistently encouraged people to pursue opportunities that align with their curiosity and long-term interests instead of following traditional career paths without reflection. Having led successful startups, served as president of Y Combinator, and later becoming CEO of OpenAI, his experiences have reinforced his belief that the most rewarding careers are built by focusing on work that feels engaging, purposeful, and intellectually energising.

Frequently Asked Questions

According to Altman, what leads to sustained career success?

Altman suggests sustained success comes from doing work that energises rather than drains you. He encourages pursuing opportunities that align with curiosity and long-term interests for a rewarding career.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Quote Of The Day Sam Altman Quote Sam Altman Motivation
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