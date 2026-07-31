Delhi Riots Case: Tahir Hussain, Four Others Get Life Term For IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Murder

A Karkardooma Court has sentenced former councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.

On July 13, the Karkardooma Court convicted former councillor Tahir Hussain, Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas on charges including murder and criminal conspiracy.

Court Cites 'Utmost Brutality'

While pronouncing the sentence, the court observed that the manner in which the crime was committed reflected "utmost brutality."

The court said the attack was so severe and brutal that even after the victim died, the body did not remain at the spot.

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According to the court, the convicts dragged the victim's body to Chand Bagh and threw it into a drain.

Police Had Sought Death Penalty

During the hearing on sentencing, Delhi Police sought the death penalty for Tahir Hussain and the other convicts.

#WATCH | Delhi | Tahir Hussain and other convicts were brought to the Karkardooma Court ahead of the pronouncement of the sentence in the Ankit Sharma murder case pic.twitter.com/jjU9PkD8SP — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026

The court, however, sentenced all five convicts to life imprisonment.

IB Officer Was Killed During 2020 Delhi Riots

IB officer Ankit Sharma was killed during the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020.

His body was later recovered from a drain.