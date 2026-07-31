Former councillor Tahir Hussain, along with Nazim, Kasim, Javed, and Anas, were sentenced. They were convicted for the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.
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Delhi Riots Case: Tahir Hussain, Four Others Get Life Term For IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Murder
On July 13, the Karkardooma Court convicted former councillor Tahir Hussain, Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas on charges including murder and criminal conspiracy.
- Former councillor Tahir Hussain, four others, received life sentence for murder.
- IB officer Ankit Sharma killed during 2020 Delhi riots.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was sentenced in the murder case of IB officer Ankit Sharma?
What was the sentence given to the convicts in Ankit Sharma's murder case?
The Karkardooma Court sentenced all five convicts, including Tahir Hussain, to life imprisonment. Delhi Police had sought the death penalty for them.
What did the court observe about the nature of the crime?
The court observed that the crime reflected 'utmost brutality.' It noted the attack was so severe that the victim's body was dragged to Chand Bagh and thrown into a drain.
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