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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Riots Case: Tahir Hussain, Four Others Get Life Term For IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Murder

Delhi Riots Case: Tahir Hussain, Four Others Get Life Term For IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Murder

On July 13, the Karkardooma Court convicted former councillor Tahir Hussain, Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas on charges including murder and criminal conspiracy.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former councillor Tahir Hussain, four others, received life sentence for murder.
  • IB officer Ankit Sharma killed during 2020 Delhi riots.

A Karkardooma Court has sentenced former councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.

On July 13, the Karkardooma Court convicted former councillor Tahir Hussain, Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas on charges including murder and criminal conspiracy.

Court Cites 'Utmost Brutality'

While pronouncing the sentence, the court observed that the manner in which the crime was committed reflected "utmost brutality."

The court said the attack was so severe and brutal that even after the victim died, the body did not remain at the spot.

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According to the court, the convicts dragged the victim's body to Chand Bagh and threw it into a drain.

Police Had Sought Death Penalty

During the hearing on sentencing, Delhi Police sought the death penalty for Tahir Hussain and the other convicts.

The court, however, sentenced all five convicts to life imprisonment.

IB Officer Was Killed During 2020 Delhi Riots

IB officer Ankit Sharma was killed during the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020.

His body was later recovered from a drain.

ALSO READ: Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed Member Arrested In West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced in the murder case of IB officer Ankit Sharma?

Former councillor Tahir Hussain, along with Nazim, Kasim, Javed, and Anas, were sentenced. They were convicted for the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots.

What was the sentence given to the convicts in Ankit Sharma's murder case?

The Karkardooma Court sentenced all five convicts, including Tahir Hussain, to life imprisonment. Delhi Police had sought the death penalty for them.

What did the court observe about the nature of the crime?

The court observed that the crime reflected 'utmost brutality.' It noted the attack was so severe that the victim's body was dragged to Chand Bagh and thrown into a drain.

Published at : 31 Jul 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tahir Hussain Delhi Riots Case Breaking News ABP Live Tahir Hussain Gets Life Term Punishment
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