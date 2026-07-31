Is Nia Sharma Dating Sikandar Singh? Maldives Photos Fuel Fresh Romance Rumours

Television actress Nia Sharma has once again grabbed headlines, this time over her personal life. The actress recently shared a series of stunning photographs from her holiday in the Maldives, but it was not just the picturesque backdrop that caught fans' attention. Social media users were quick to notice a mystery man featuring in several of the pictures, reigniting speculation about Nia's relationship status. The photographs have since fuelled fresh dating rumours, with fans eager to know more about the man accompanying her.

Who Is The Man Seen With Nia Sharma?

The man in the viral photographs has been identified as Sikandar Singh. Rumours linking Nia and Sikandar have surfaced on several occasions in the past, but neither has publicly commented on the speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

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The latest holiday pictures have once again sparked conversations online, with many fans wondering whether the two are more than just friends. However, neither Nia nor Sikandar has confirmed any relationship.

Nia Sharma's Holiday Pics Go Viral

Sharing the photographs on Instagram, Nia described the trip as a memorable experience, highlighting the beautiful sunset, scenic views and a ride in a pink buggy around the island.

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In the pictures, Nia is seen wearing a stylish white dress, while Sikandar complements her look in a white shirt and matching shorts. The pair are also seen enjoying drinks together, with several candid moments attracting attention on social media.

According to reports, Sikandar Singh is a freelance artist based in Chandigarh.

On the professional front, Nia was last seen in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 3, where her comic timing received praise. Before that, she appeared in the supernatural drama Suhagan Chudail. While she has not announced her next project, the actress is currently enjoying a break in the Maldives.